Alibaba.com rolls out new digital tools at its biggest in-person event in North America

The conference floor bustled with anticipation and excitement as attendees filed into Alibaba.com’s Co-Create, its largest in-person event in North America for buyers, suppliers, and key industry players. Those arriving with expectations of finding inspiration and gaining insights were greeted with the faces and stories of several entrepreneurs who have successfully worked with Alibaba.com to start and grow their businesses. There were plenty of lively networking opportunities and meetings between suppliers and buyers throughout the event.

Most attendees were curious about how global digital commerce and trade were evolving post-pandemic and what this meant for small businesses. More and more people are choosing to embark on their own entrepreneur—or “solopreneur”—journeys. In doing so, they’re setting up shop anywhere in the world, often shuffling locations by the week, fitting their business around their life—not the other way around. Online commerce platforms are enabling this rapid transition. Alibaba.com’s Co-Create 2023 put its evolution on display as it brought together leaders from across the business, marketing, and e-commerce worlds. The conference came at a pivotal time in the development of e-commerce, as consumer attitudes are becoming more demanding. According to Salesforce, 66% of people expect companies to understand and meet their unique needs and expectations. But customer loyalty is simultaneously on the rise, with the share of orders from repeat buyers up 5% year over year, per Q1 Shopping Index data. Small businesses will want to take advantage of that trend. WHAT WORRIES SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS More than ever, supply chain and sourcing are consuming the minds of small business owners. As a recent survey from Alibaba.com, in partnership with Harris Poll, revealed, 46% of small business owners say they have challenges with their supply chain and/or sourcing systems, while 38% think the global supply chain outlook will have a negative impact on their business. It’s the rising cost of goods that most worries these small business leaders, with 67% calling it a concern.

It’s no surprise, then, that small businesses face challenges in developing new products. According to the survey, 31% say that the biggest challenges preventing them from creating new products, building brands, or doing brand upgrades include finding the right supplier for the product. Those that attended Co-Create learned how platforms like Alibaba.com can help them overcome some of those obstacles while learning new tactics to expand their product lines and find verified suppliers. Across more than 50 keynotes, workshops, and showcases, Co-Create 2023 explored how attendees could minimize their supply chain headaches and combat rising costs, with discussions around how new technology can impact product development and manufacturing, how sustainability and profit can intersect, how to overcome high inventory pressures, and more. Speakers included FUBU founder and Shark Tank star Daymond John, UPS Managing Director Brooke Williams, AltaSea CEO Terry Tamminen, and Samsung SDS Head of Digital Services Taeyong Song. “You must have noticed more and more of your friends or the influencers you follow—and even yourselves—are becoming solo-entrepreneurs or digital nomads, having their own businesses,” said Stephen Kuo, Alibaba.com’s CEO in North America “Digital B2B sourcing has been a great impetus for the movement and has continued to grow at an accelerated pace. It has made cross-border trade easier and more efficient. And that’s what we’ve always strived to do: make it easy to do business anywhere.”

NEW TOOLS FOR MODERN ENTREPRENEURS The event also served as the debut of Alibaba.com’s upgraded suite of platform tools and services geared toward creators and innovators, ushering in the next era of digital trade. By equipping entrepreneurs with everything they need to succeed in the shifting e-commerce environment, it’s now much easier for buyers on Alibaba.com to get a feel for suppliers before making key B2B purchases. Buyers are able to take virtual reality tours of their potential partners’ factories, communicate live with those prospects—utilizing real-time translation, if necessary—and have all their questions about products answered right away. They can also analyze how potential vendors stack up through customized charts. The tools make buyer research more efficient, and help buyers remain focused on what they can best work together to co-create. These new tools include enhanced features like photo search, which allow buyers to search with a photo to locate certain products they’ve spotted elsewhere, and conversational search, which allows them to build upon search results using conversational prompts. The buyer could use photo search to find a certain suitcase it saw on social media, for instance, and then prompt the search engine to narrow results by color or certain features, like the inclusion of a cup holder. The tool can even turn a simple prompt into a detailed request for quotes, which buyers can quickly modify, as needed, and submit. “We know that B2B buyers typically do a vast amount of research before making a purchase,” said Yang Zhou, Alibaba.com chief technology officer. “Focusing on product specifications and supplier comparisons are essential parts of this research, but the key is making sure you find a supplier that’s reliable, professional, and can potentially help take your business to the next level.”