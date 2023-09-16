Why leaders should ditch the corporate mindset and think like an activist

BY Jon Miller and Lucy Parker5 minute read

What unlocks your ability to be an activist leader is seeing the issues as the world sees them. This sounds like common sense but making this shift in perspective is not trivial. In fact, for most companies it’s countercultural because it requires people to look at familiar questions in new ways—and not only through the lens of the interests of the business.

Most companies will be monitoring the views of key stakeholder groups on key societal issues. For example, you’d expect a manufacturing company to be alert to the NGOs campaigning on toxins in the water supplies. You’d expect a food company to be fully informed about health concerns and emerging policies on sugar. Or a construction company to be well versed on the debate about the use of sustainable building materials. And you’d probably also expect that the perspective they take is from the point of view of how those issues will impact the company. So senior management often feel that they’re more or less up to speed on the big issues facing the business. But the impetus for the analysis is almost universally risk minimization, meaning the risk to the business. The focus is on how to protect the corporation against likely challenges—unexpected costs, reputational risks, operational setbacks or market disruptions.

To open the aperture on which corporate lens to take in an issue as the world sees it can be hard to do—not because of an individual failure of imagination or effort, but because businesses are geared up to consider issues in terms of their impact on the company. That is why shifting your perspective to see the issue from the outside-in is so powerful. Not instead of the conventional analysis, but in addition. Even if you’re already familiar with the issues, it can give you a dramatically new perspective. When we speak with business leaders about this, we often liken the traditional corporation to a citadel—a well-defended fortress, built to keep the world out. It’s as if the leadership stands up on the parapet to survey the landscape outside the walls, and the forces are mustered to shoot down any issues before they become a threat. It often raises a laugh and a rueful recognition of this as a deeply entrenched corporate mindset. It can be recognized by these characteristics:

Corporate-centric: the world is only seen through the lens of the business interests, with little consideration, or even curiosity, about the perspective of other stakeholders and what’s driving them. Short-termism: an intense focus on near-term outcomes—expressed in quarterly results, seasonal sales figures, next week’s headlines—to the exclusion of a longer view on the societal issues. Zero-sum outcomes: priorities based on a winner-takes-all mentality that places financial value at odds with creating broader value to society.

Defensive stance: social challenges viewed only as potential threats and dealt with as risks, rather than an opportunity to engage. This may sound like a harsh critique—not all businesses are like this all the time, nor all business leaders. Even so, many people working inside corporations recognize aspects of this mindset at play. It’s what is meant when people say, pejoratively, “that’s so corporate.” Thinking like an activist means stepping outside the corporate mindset and seeing it as others do. Here’s how to go about it.

Be curious about the issue itself. Explore it without the need to defend a position or persuade anyone of anything. Create the space to listen to different perspectives, including—and indeed, especially—the critics. Ask: Do the critics have a point? What is it about this problem in the world that calls for new solutions? Seeing the issues as the world sees them is what makes it possible to think like an activist leader and to explore how the business might become part of the solution to these challenges. Ask: Where’s the heat, what’s driving concerns? For companies in the thick of a pressing societal issue, the clamor can be deafening. It is hard to discern what’s really driving concerns—to the point that sometimes it can seem overblown, whipped up by ideologically driven NGOs or a combative media in search of an easy bad guy to point the finger at. Thinking like an activist about it, you’ll ask: Is this a real and urgent issue that demands action? Where do we fit in that picture? What levers could we pull to change the game?

Unpack the issue to understand how your business relates to it: Societal issues are wicked problems. One topic leads to another and the pathways intersect, so it is easy to get lost. Teasing apart how different facets of the same big issue show up in overlapping conversations helps to identify where the business is likely to be able to engage most effectively. This can significantly shift what you actually do—where you put your effort, and what actions you decide to take. Find the front edge of the challenge: At the heart of being an activist leader is a restless impatience to make a difference to the issue. That means looking for the new, and even contentious, front edge of the problem, where it can get knotty and difficult. Usually, this is where real progress can be made, and where businesses can show meaningful leadership. The corporate mindset is so pervasive, so habitual, we don’t even really notice it. For people in business, stepping outside the walls can be a radical act. Shifting perspective, seeing the issues as others see them, is what unlocks your ability to think about the problem differently and reframe your view of the solutions you might bring to it.