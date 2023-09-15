In Indiana, an ambitious economic development plan focuses on improving Hoosiers’ way of life

BY FastCo Works3 minute read

When it comes to improving its residents’ quality of life, no state is doing more than Indiana. The Hoosier State has recorded six straight years of record-breaking economic development, and in 2022, new committed wages came in nearly 30% higher than the national average. And now, thanks to the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), an innovative program that promotes strategic investments across its 92 counties, Indiana is becoming a magnet for out-of-state talent and even further economic growth.

The $500 million initiative focuses on three pillars: quality of life, quality of place, and quality of opportunity, (e.g., increased access to education, childcare, and housing; beautiful new parks). According to Vincent Ash, VP of development for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), the initial goal of the program was for every dollar from the initial READI funding to be leveraged four times, with three dollars coming from private sources and the rest provided by local communities through tax abatements or pledges to reinvest any additional tax revenue into the financing of projects. But the actual amount generated far exceeded expectations. “Out of the $500 million, we have had a total investment of just under $13 billion,” Ash says. “So, instead of the 4 to 1 match we were hoping for, we’re averaging a 26 to 1 match. It’s incredible.” QUALITY OF LIFE, PLACE, AND OPPORTUNITY To help implement the READI program, the IEDC hired advisers from Ernst & Young, LLP (EY) to administer the funds to 17 different regions in the state. More than 360 projects received funding, with focuses that include quality of life, place, and opportunity. Under quality of place, the focus was primarily on housing both single and multifamily dwellings, such as The Lofts at Headwaters Park a mixed-use project in downtown Fort Wayne that will bring more than 300 residents to the city’s blossoming riverfront area. Funds were also used for growing infrastructure needs such as water and sewer and roadway investments, ultimately leading to additional housing developments. Quality of life was addressed via funding for arts and culture, tourism, and outdoor spaces such as Origin Park, a new 400-acre urban park along the Ohio River in Southern Indiana. Quality of opportunity elements were in workforce development, training programs, and expansion in higher-ed offerings. Notably, the need for better childcare options was addressed; in a recent Indiana Chamber of Commerce report, education quality was the biggest obstacle in hiring or retaining workers. “It’s a sign of the times in many ways, with investments going into family-support initiatives,” says Amy Holloway, the head of EY’s Economic Development Advisory Services division. “It makes opportunities more attractive and easier for job-seekers when high-quality childcare options are available.”

Critical to READI’s success was fostering collaboration between the 17 self-identified regions, with all 92 counties participating. “People realized that an investment in another county is also going to benefit a county directly adjacent,” Ash says. “Being able to go through that practice helped so many regions. And in the future, it will put Indiana ahead of competitors.” ENCORE PERFORMANCE READI had such a benefit on local economies that, in early 2023, the Indiana General Assembly approved another $500 million round of funding, READI 2.0. The IEDC has issued a call for proposals to each READI region with the goal of having funds allocated by the summer of 2024. While maintaining READI 1.0’s three focus areas, all of the funding’s second round will be earmarked for capital and infrastructure projects. Through READI, the IEDC continues to emphasize development in rural parts of the state. In some counties, a proposal that adds 60 jobs to the local economy could lead to employment growth of 1%, while other communities in the state might have to add 1,800 jobs to have the same impact. Ash says the regional plans would reflect the different priorities of the varied communities, with regions in central Indiana perhaps focusing less on basic housing development than some of the state’s more rural areas. “We’re not just focusing on business development, we are also focused on community development,” he adds. “In order to attract people who want to live here in a post-pandemic, remote work environment, we have to invest in quality of life with a quality of place initiative.”

