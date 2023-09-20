Refik Anadol is betting his AI art can help build a better world

He makes a good point. If we are force-feeding AI our data and using it for morally dubious tasks, perhaps the general outcry ought to focus less on the tech and more on what it suggests about us as a whole—and how we might avoid any sort of future Skynet scenario.

We’d all be wise to consider Anadol’s opinion on the matter; he is, after all, arguably the most successful AI artist on the planet. Earlier this month, he debuted his Machine Hallucinations project in Las Vegas, using Nvidia’s A100 supercomputers to produce real-time AI animations that are screened on the city’s new 580,000-square-foot Sphere dome. “I think this is one of the most Blade Runner moments ever,” he said at the time of the premier.

Anadol likes to say he uses data as pigment and generative AI as his brush. He got into computers when playing with a Commodore 64 as a kid before spending his grad years at UCLA studying computer science. In 2016, he landed an art residence at Google, where a group of engineers were putting together an incredible new AI tool called Deep Dream. He started to experiment with the tech; soon, he was creating installations that used AI-generated animations in real time, using models trained by him and his team based on multiple sources of curated high-quality data, from MoMA’s full collection to NASA images of the Earth and the universe. And with his Las Vegas exhibit, he’s created the world’s largest AI artwork.