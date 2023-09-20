Refik Anadol is betting his AI art can help build a better world

“Artificial intelligence is a mirror for humanity,” says the Los Angeles-based artist Refik Anadol. “It’s all about who we are as humans.”
He makes a good point. If we are force-feeding AI our data and using it for morally dubious tasks, perhaps the general outcry ought to focus less on the tech and more on what it suggests about us as a whole—and how we might avoid any sort of future Skynet scenario.
We’d all be wise to consider Anadol’s opinion on the matter; he is, after all, arguably the most successful AI artist on the planet. Earlier this month, he debuted his Machine Hallucinations project in Las Vegas, using Nvidia’s A100 supercomputers to produce real-time AI animations that are screened on the city’s new 580,000-square-foot Sphere dome. “I think this is one of the most Blade Runner moments ever,” he said at the time of the premier.
Anadol likes to say he uses data as pigment and generative AI as his brush. He got into computers when playing with a Commodore 64 as a kid before spending his grad years at UCLA studying computer science. In 2016, he landed an art residence at Google, where a group of engineers were putting together an incredible new AI tool called Deep Dream. He started to experiment with the tech; soon, he was creating installations that used AI-generated animations in real time, using models trained by him and his team based on multiple sources of curated high-quality data, from MoMA’s full collection to NASA images of the Earth and the universe. And with his Las Vegas exhibit, he’s created the world’s largest AI artwork.
To be sure, Anadol also understands that AI is causing emotional and economical distress to humans across industries, but ultimately, he still believes the future is bright. “I think I am really optimistic, and the possibilities I’m seeing are enhancing AI’s creative impact,” he says. Art, as has happened in the past, may save us from our worst demons.
Anadol’s optimism about AI’s future is also grounded in his work as an educator at UCLA’s Design Media Arts Department. “I am seeing a very optimistic change in students’ lives,” he says. “As a teacher in the creative field, I’m seeing a lot of positive outputs.”
Recently, Anadol has extended his art beyond the canvas and into science. One project has taken him across glaciers and rainforests around the world for more than a year, gathering data for a top-secret AI model that will be presented at the United Nations next year. Another, a partnership with UCSF neuroscientist Adam Gazzaley, attempts to quantify the impact of large-scale AI art on the human mind and body.
“After this major reaction from visitors of Unsupervised [his giant installation at MoMA], we partnered with Gazzaley and we did clinically approved research to scientifically quantify the impact of AI in people’s psyches,” he says. The results will be published next year and he believes they will surprise everyone: “I’m pretty confident that it will open a new field, a new chapter, showing how AI art at this scale can make us better.”
