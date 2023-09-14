Arm IPO: ARM stock jumps nearly 25% in its first day of trading

The largest IPO of the year is showing a lot of strength as shares of Arm Holdings began trading Thursday afternoon.
The chip designer’s stock priced at $51 per share for its debut and was trading at nearly 20% above that within an hour. It held those gains to close up nearly 25%, to $63.59 a share.
That’s good news for investors and companies that have been sitting on the market’s sidelines, as Arm’s solid opening could spur more companies to initiate their own IPOs, after a nearly two-year drought.
Arm’s market debut is the biggest since Rivian went public two years ago. The IPO price, which was at the top end of its range, valued Arm at $54.5 billion. That’s big, but given the company’s role in designing chips used by artificial intelligence products, parent organization SoftBank had initially hoped to see a value of up to $70 billion. (Still, the raise was far more than the $32 billion Softbank paid for Arm in 2016.)
Of course, with the runup in the stock’s price Thursday, it could close near the $70 billion level soon, despite lingering concerns about the company’s less than stellar financial performance.
(Even with the IPO, it’s worth noting, Softbank remains firmly in charge of Arm. The company’s F1 form noted Arm will be a “controlled company,” meaning the majority of the voting power is controlled by a single person or entity—SoftBank. It’s not unlike Meta, where Mark Zuckerberg has power over the board’s votes.)
With Arm’s IPO off to a strong start, Wall Street’s eyes turn to other imminent and possible debuts. Instacart will likely get the biggest focus next. Also waiting in the wings is data and marketing automation company Klaviyo.