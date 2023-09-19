BY Kristi Melani4 minute read

Fraud isn’t what it used to be. It’s not just people over 65 who are getting cheated out of their hard-earned money. Fraud is now reaching down the generations to target younger people as well.

That’s not the prevailing perception, of course. The common cultural notion is that elder adults tend to be more trusting, which makes them more susceptible to scams. They may be lonely and isolated, easy targets for bad actors online and off. This is not entirely inaccurate. Many people have had to help aging parents or relatives extricate themselves from a swindle. But when you dive deeper, you learn that the world of fraud has evolved significantly—digital fraud in particular. The reality, somewhat shockingly, is that a new—and much younger—demographic is being targeted by fraudsters. In fact, a survey by Telesign shows that Millennials, specifically consumers aged 25-44, are more than four times as likely to experience fraud as their parents or grandparents aged 65 and above.

And the cost of this fraud can be staggering. SEON’s Gen-Z Fraud Report found that individuals younger than 20 were subjected to collective losses of approximately $71 million in 2020, an average of $3,000 per person. So what gives? The Telesign report revealed that greater exposure to the internet significantly increases the probability of falling victim to fraud. “Notably, the group spending the most time online is 18 to 34 years old, with 75% spending three or more hours online per day, closely followed by 35 to 54 years old, with 70% of this group spending three or more hours online per day.” The survey also highlighted a gender disparity in fraud, with 66% of victims being women and 34% being men. This could possibly be attributed to the fact that women tend to spend more time on mobile devices than men. And for those with children, the household in general spends more time online each day, making them more likely to encounter fraud.

Organizations like the FTC monitor online fraud, however, these investigations take time and can be expensive. I believe it’s time for companies to step up and take responsibility for the protection of digital privacy—something consumers increasingly expect companies to do as well. Here are three concrete steps companies can take to prioritize trust and protect their customers. 1. BALANCE SECURITY BEST PRACTICES WITH USER EXPERIENCE

Onboarding is the crucial first step in the customer journey. It minimizes fraudulent activity and prevents bots from infiltrating the system. It’s also an opportunity for businesses to establish trust with their customers by verifying identity and creating an account through which customers can access the platform with confidence. When this isn’t done well, customers can get very frustrated very quickly and may end up abandoning the conversion process. We are seeing this get better, but there are still a lot more opportunities to polish the pearl. Companies should give customers the assurance of safety without an exasperating number of hoops to jump through. This is important because consumers now look for this sweet spot. They look for brands that offer a streamlined yet effective onboarding experience; one that reduces friction and keeps fraudsters at bay. They appreciate—and return to—those online businesses that provide them with the confidence that their personal information is safe and secure, and done so in a convenient way.

2. LEVERAGE LEADING-EDGE TECHNOLOGIES Fraudulent online accounts can be created at an alarming rate and quickly start spewing spam, phishing texts and emails, promotion abuse, and other costly attacks. To prevent digital fraud and establish a trustworthy environment, companies should implement proactive fraud-prevention strategies and leverage cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning. By adopting robust fraud-prevention measures, businesses can protect their customers and ensure a continuous trust relationship. For instance, security tools powered by machine learning can offer real-time risk scores that enable the blocking of potential fraud before it happens. Companies can also make smarter decisions about their users, with tailored risk scores powered by machine learning models that help uncover hidden insights and predict fraud effectively.

Further, companies can use traffic pattern recognition to detect anomalous patterns and usage velocity, and identify suspicious activity. By adopting these advanced technologies, businesses can thrive in the digital economy and emerge as trusted entities within their industries. 3. WORK TOGETHER FOR THE COMMON GOOD Building trust with customers is crucial for any business to succeed in the digital economy. One effective way to establish trust is by proactively sharing knowledge and resources. To foster trust, businesses should form alliances with thought leaders and experts in the trust and digital identity domains. Collaborating in this manner allows for the exchange of best practices on fraud detection and prevention, inspiring innovation and helping brands create more trustworthy digital platforms.

Also, don’t be shy about telling your customers what you are doing for them to keep them safe—whether it’s displaying a badge of trust on your website or openly sharing your cybersecurity best practices. Trust is hard to earn, so don’t be afraid to let everyone know what you are doing. And if you’re lucky, it may even dissuade the bad guys from trying to find their way in. FINAL TAKEAWAY The face of fraud is rapidly changing—with the focus shifting from the elderly to a much younger demographic. This shift underscores the urgency for businesses to adapt their strategies and prioritize security measures to protect all their customers. By building trust through transparent practices, education, and technology, companies can foster a safe and secure digital environment for the next generation, ensuring long-term success and customer loyalty.