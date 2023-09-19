Building a 100-year-old company is an everyday action

BY Yumi Clevenger-Lee4 minute read

With the average lifespan of companies shrinking, how are some companies able to not only survive, but thrive and make it to the 100-year mark? This is a question that has fascinated me throughout my career. For me, it all starts with company purpose—the North Star that guides, motivates, and grounds people at all levels and across functions in the “why.” Why does our company exist, and how can I personally support and contribute to that purpose in my role every day? As humans, we are more invested in our work when it is connected to the greater why. So, when a company has identified that why and has made it a North Star to guide and inspire the business, its people also know how to adjust what they are doing and why they are doing it. But purpose gets us nowhere if it isn’t grounded in everyday actions driven forward by people. Commitment to a forward-looking vision is essential, but it must be carefully balanced and grounded in daily actions that safeguard the present.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

1. PRIORITIZE CUSTOMER SATISFACTION Brand loyalty has decreased, so companies that obsess over customer satisfaction and stay attuned to their customers’ changing needs are more likely to have what it takes to weather the rapidly changing marketplace. Highly satisfied customers lead to a more loyal base that will stick with a company through the inevitable ups and downs over the years. Looking for ways to improve the customer experience and deliver the highest-quality experiences and outcomes is a necessity in any business. This can include asking for continuous feedback via surveys and focus groups, and staying tuned into and engaged on relevant social media platforms.

Market disruption is common, but by knowing our customers inside and out and prioritizing their needs, companies can better navigate the turbulence of change. 2. CONTINUOUSLY INNOVATE The one constant in life is change, and there’s no doubt we live in a fast-changing world. Now more than ever, investing in a culture of innovation is essential to stay ahead and bring new ideas to market. But innovation is not something we can do if we are on the back foot—it’s a long-term game. Cutting the innovation pipeline to improve short-term results will seriously jeopardize the ability to stay ahead of customer needs and maintain a competitive edge.

Continuous innovation encompasses more than just investing in R&D; it requires creating a culture in which agility, curiosity, and experimentation are recognized values. Companies that are agile enough to pivot their strategy to stay ahead of the changing demand curve will thrive, and those that fail to prioritize innovation will inevitably become irrelevant. 3. INVEST IN PEOPLE A company can’t innovate without innovative minds. People are one of our most valuable investments. Employees are the backbone of any organization—it’s difficult to work toward a purpose without the people to share in its belief. The cost of turnover is high, and having the right talent can mean the difference between just weathering the storm versus coming out stronger than ever.

advertisement

What does it mean to look after our employees in the day-to-day? It means investing in our people’s training, development, and well-being. When employees have the opportunity to gain diversified learning experiences within the organization, they don’t have to look elsewhere. It also means that leaders are both supported and supportive. This creates a culture of loyalty and commitment that mitigates attrition and fosters stability, ensuring our business’s long-term health and longevity. 4. BUILD CULTURE Companies guided by a North Star naturally have a solid backbone to build their company culture. Company culture is the glue that holds a company together long after its leaders of today have gone, which is why it has to be built intentionally and fostered daily.

The building blocks of a successful company culture include integrity, innovation, and care for people. When these values are embedded in a company’s culture, employees are motivated to do their best work and stick around for the long haul. 5. MAINTAIN FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE A company’s future is put on the line when financials are neglected. Financial discipline and attentiveness to revenues and margins are central to all businesses’ health.

Publicly traded companies have an intense focus on growth and profit—understandably so. But the key to building a successful 100-year company is sustainable growth and steady financial progress. Invest wisely in the company, spending as if it were your own money, and ensure that the financial leaders share your purpose and goal of building a company that will still be around a century from now. Stable, disciplined financial stewardship enables companies to maintain a steady course during economic downturns, which are inevitable over the course of 100 years. SAFEGUARD THE PRESENT TO SECURE THE FUTURE Companies often fall into the trap of getting too focused on artificial short-term markers like quarterly results or the success of big product releases. While we should always pay attention to our financials, the reality is that we have to look at the bigger picture to ensure our business’s longevity.