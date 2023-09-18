BY Simon Khalaf4 minute read

There is a profound shift taking place in the very nature of work. Thirty-five percent of the U.S. workforce is currently independent contractors or 1099 freelancers—and it’s estimated that 86.5 million people in the U.S. will be freelancing by 2027. According to a Branch x Marqeta survey, three times as many gig workers in 2023 relied on this work as their primary income than in 2021. However, this new breed of independent, on-demand employees lacks options to support their financial lives and are thrust into a frustrating process. The traditional banking process for securing loans and credit is built around salaried workers who can show pay stubs with consistent income over the course of years—a difficult proposition for independent workers. A BETTER FINANCIAL SYSTEM

I believe the economic transformation to a more independent workforce will fall short of its potential without a financial system that, through financial well-being and economic peace of mind, can provide a sense of delight for these new workers. To make real progress in opening up a financial system that supports and rewards flexible employment, capital should not only be extended to people with the best credit scores or the most assets, but also to those who are working diligently to pay their bills and build equity. One way this friction between traditional banking practices and the modern worker can be upended is by embedded finance, which greatly expands upon the number of companies that can offer financial services to their customers. Whether it’s a retail brand, internet provider, or tech company, innovative payments and banking technology have made it possible to create new forms of financial services offerings. These have encouraged people to leverage their existing relationship with a company to extend to managing their finances. Additionally, embedded finance offers a more seamless way of evaluating creditworthiness. It also provides tools to help manage cash flow, and in turn, create financial prosperity for this new class of worker. Employers have detailed information about whether people show up to work regularly, accomplish tasks, and are dependable—all facets that could be assessed to determine credit risk. Beyond work, people use Netflix and other subscription services that can also demonstrate ongoing, regular payments and financial stability.

EMPLOYERS ARE EMBRACING THE TREND One of the most promising areas of innovation that highlights this shift is accelerated wage access, which enables people to get paid as soon as they’ve worked, instead of waiting until the next pay or invoicing period. We’re seeing major labor marketplaces build tailored financial services into their platforms to promote financial wellness and provide more instant access to work completed. One of our partners, a transportation company, offers a card for its drivers and couriers that offers up to 10% cash back on gas when they achieve diamond status. This is a major discount on their largest working cost and provides them with a business checking account. Drivers who sign up for the card can have their earnings paid out after each ride, free of charge. The account allows them to track their earnings, earn rewards, and manage savings. This is becoming a major trend across labor platforms. Another one of our partners, a platform for hourly workers, has announced plans to offer similar services to its users.

We’re seeing major employers embrace this trend of playing a more prominent role in their workers’ day-to-day financial lives, offering accelerated wage access and helping them manage expenses. Some of the country’s largest employers like Walmart and McDonald’s already offer faster access to earned wages to help employees avoid overdraft fees or high-interest loans during times of economic hardship. These companies have reported higher employee morale, productivity, attendance, and retention as a result of these programs. LOOKING AHEAD The impacts of this trend may be felt for years to come as work continues to evolve. I expect that in the next five to 10 years, we’ll continue the shift to a globally distributed workforce. Eventually, we may see companies adopt an elastic hiring model where workers find temporary employment regardless of their job function. For example, companies may choose to hire a subset of employees as permanent workers, then hire another group as semi-permanent that commits at least 20 hours per week. Then, everyone else would be elastic and work on an on-demand basis that would be dynamically changing based on business needs.

As a result, we may also see more large independent marketplaces that enable highly skilled workers like attorneys, physicians, and engineers to find roles on a temporary basis. And with less reliance on a single company for work, workers will be looking to other companies to fill the financial void that traditional employers have typically occupied. This shift will create more opportunities for companies to offer financial services, and as a result, provide more financial stability for workers who are seeking the freedom to pursue new job opportunities. FINAL THOUGHTS By allowing a wider range of companies to build financial services tailored specifically to their customers, embedded finance has the potential to revolutionize traditional banking and support workers in their pursuit of financial security, well-being, and economic empowerment. It can create a new gold standard in the financial services industry that will create consumer and labor choice and drive real change, meet the changing nature of today’s workforce, and help create greater economic prosperity for all workers.