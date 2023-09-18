Why Lakers legend Rick Fox is pivoting to sustainable cement

When Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas in 2019, with wind speeds up to 185 miles an hour, it tore off roofs, flattened houses, and put some neighborhoods underwater. Thousands of homes were destroyed. Three years later, the country is still rebuilding.

Rick Fox—the former NBA player and actor, who grew up in the Bahamas—was on the ground immediately after the storm. “It really opened my eyes to the need for solutions and innovation in the way we build our homes,” he says. “We’re on the frontlines of climate change here in the Bahamas. We’re a small developing island nation that’s slowly going underwater.”

Not long afterward, he connected with Sam Marshall, an architect in California whose house had been damaged in the Woolsey Fire, a 100,000-acre fire that destroyed more than 1,600 homes. Marshall was also thinking about how to make housing more resilient—and how to deal with the fact that construction itself is one of the drivers of climate change. The built environment generates around 40% of global CO2 emissions. Cement, alone, is responsible for around 8% of emissions. (By comparison, the airline industry accounts for between 2% and 3% of global emissions.)

Marshall had a potential solution: a new type of concrete that he’d been developing with material scientists that could actually absorb more CO2 from the air than it emitted during production. Early in the pandemic, he and Fox started meeting outside to talk about the technology, which was in the process of being patented.