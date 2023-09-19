These are the 3 crucial things you must do before your next speaking gig

Every public speaking gig is an opportunity to elevate your brand. It’s a way to showcase your credibility, transform yourself from behind-the-scenes professional to thought leader, and turn that into revenue.
Whether you are speaking at your local library to a handful of people or at a conference to an audience of 5,000, here are the three things you must do:
Prepare
Hire a coach to help you focus your messaging and make sure you’re delivering the right message for your audience. If you can’t afford a coach, practice on a colleague, friend, or loved one.
As you formulate your speech, try to build some “quotable quotes.” Which words specifically would an audience member post on social media where they can catch fire? Could your message be etched on a Home Goods store shabby-chic wooden frame? (I’m kidding, but you have to admit that Live, Laugh, Love is memorable).
Capture Content
While your primary concern should be about delivering a strong speech with lots of value for the audience, a very close second priority should be to capture your successful speech delivery to capitalize on later.
Hire someone to take videos and photos of you onstage. If your budget is tight, ask a colleague or friend to film on their phone. You might not use the whole video, but shorter clips are better for social media anyway.
While you have a person on-site whose sole job is to record video and photos for you, grab testimonials. Write down three open-ended but pointed insightful questions to solicit feedback. Happy and engaged audience reactions can help you get more speaking engagements, just like footage of you speaking can. If you can’t capture video testimonials, make sure to screenshot any positive reactions that people emailed you or posted to social media about your session.
Offer a free download
Ideally you’re building a newsletter or at least gathering emails to stay in touch with leads. Have a call to action that you want audience members to take. That person in the front row smiling through your whole speech and clapping loudly? Give them an easy way to sign up for your newsletter. Don’t let that No. 1 fan shuffle out of the room mumbling “Thanks, great speech.” To get them to sign up, offer a free download or “lead magnet.” This can be a PDF, e-book, or even a short video—the most important aspect is that it delivers the value you promise.
Now you have your plan for before, during, and after your next speech that will pay dividends for your business.
Kim Rittberg will be hosting a workshop at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City on Wednesday September 20, 2023.