These are the 3 crucial things you must do before your next speaking gig

BY Kim Rittberg2 minute read

Every public speaking gig is an opportunity to elevate your brand. It’s a way to showcase your credibility, transform yourself from behind-the-scenes professional to thought leader, and turn that into revenue.

Whether you are speaking at your local library to a handful of people or at a conference to an audience of 5,000, here are the three things you must do: Prepare Hire a coach to help you focus your messaging and make sure you’re delivering the right message for your audience. If you can’t afford a coach, practice on a colleague, friend, or loved one. As you formulate your speech, try to build some “quotable quotes.” Which words specifically would an audience member post on social media where they can catch fire? Could your message be etched on a Home Goods store shabby-chic wooden frame? (I’m kidding, but you have to admit that Live, Laugh, Love is memorable).

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Capture Content While your primary concern should be about delivering a strong speech with lots of value for the audience, a very close second priority should be to capture your successful speech delivery to capitalize on later. Hire someone to take videos and photos of you onstage. If your budget is tight, ask a colleague or friend to film on their phone. You might not use the whole video, but shorter clips are better for social media anyway. While you have a person on-site whose sole job is to record video and photos for you, grab testimonials. Write down three open-ended but pointed insightful questions to solicit feedback. Happy and engaged audience reactions can help you get more speaking engagements, just like footage of you speaking can. If you can’t capture video testimonials, make sure to screenshot any positive reactions that people emailed you or posted to social media about your session.