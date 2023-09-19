BY Miles Everson4 minute read

When I read about the shifting social, economic, and technological issues that enterprises must navigate in today’s environment and the associated human capital crisis we are experiencing, I think of a scene in the classic silent movie Way Down East. Anna, played by Lillian Gish, has collapsed on one of many ice floes heading downriver to a waterfall. David, her rescuer, jumps from floe to floe to save her before more disaster strikes. In this symbolic view, Anna serves as the enterprise workforce (i.e., suffering from a human capital crisis) and David is the leadership.

Today, business media continues to claim a shortfall in human capital and offer advice from experts about how leaders need to jump the constantly shifting floes to “save” their workforces—in other words, to maintain a worker population with the right skills to keep the business growing and thriving. How can they navigate those issues to rescue “Anna” and ensure that such a crisis doesn’t happen again? I, for one, am not convinced what we are seeing in the workforce is a human capital shortage—although, with declining labor rates due to population slowdowns and a growing skills gap, we’ll certainly get there. I believe what we’re seeing currently is a mismatch between how enterprises perceive the work market and what’s going on. If reframed effectively, factors contributing to that mismatch can dispel the perception of a crisis. UNCERTAINTY DRIVES PERCEPTION

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Economic fear has stoked the fires of the human capital shortage. Climbing inflation, supply chain weaknesses, and significant layoffs have been connected to workforce status. Rather than being seen as remnants of numerous external impacts on the market (from COVID to the war in Ukraine to ongoing economic concerns), these issues have been put forward as evidence that we have a personnel problem. Looking at layoffs in more detail, the technology sector—often seen as an indicator of the market in general—reports over 200,000 layoffs in the first half of this year. The steadily downward month-to-month trend, though, is the place to look. The first quarter saw the most layoffs, accounting for 158,714 (79%) of the total. The second quarter comprises 22%, and the June figure is the lowest, at 10,958 or 5%. Inflation has likewise seen a downward trend, and a steep one, from 9.1% in June 2022 to 4% in May 2023. Any prudent enterprise leader six or 12 months ago would be cautious, even worried, about how numbers like these were affecting the workforce. Understandably, it would be a short leap to subscribing to the presence of a human capital crisis.

Fear of artificial intelligence (AI) also figures into workforce uncertainty. Rather than viewing this as another disruptive technology to adapt to, many leaders believe that this will cause workforce shrinkage. I believe it’s far more likely that, just as with previous tech disruptions, companies will adapt, and AI will handle tasks that previously took workers’ time away from more valuable activities. THE RATE OF CHANGE IS ACCELERATING Shifting social, economic, and technological issues will not settle down. Those “ice floes” are moving more and more rapidly. The route to navigate those floes will keep changing, and leaders who can’t adapt and pivot in the right direction risk going over the waterfall.

advertisement

Workforce trends are seeing this accelerating rate of change. In the U.S. market, we’ve seen a steadily growing population of independent talent. Contingent labor, once commoditized and on the fringes of the enterprise, is now at the core of the worker population with nearly 65 million Americans and growing each year. Companies that have adapted to this reality through optimized workforces—combining employees and contractors strategically—are seeing competitive benefits. On the other hand, companies that are unwilling or unable to shift to a workforce that takes advantage of the growing independent population, and continue to keep up with the ongoing changes, may find it difficult to find the skills they need or fill open roles. In this case, it might seem logical to infer a human capital crisis rather than look at organizational sources of the difficulties. ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE IS OUTMODED

This may be the most significant factor influencing the perception of a human capital crisis. Suppose an organization’s structure, processes, and procedures are not aligned with the reality of today’s workforce. In that case, issues can easily be mistaken for a shortage of human capital. The hierarchical structure that functioned well when the enterprise-worker relationship was a straight employer-employee line is ineffective in today’s business world. Leaders cannot build stagnant structural functions to run the company because the rate of change is so fast that one must be super agile. Those floes of increasingly shifting issues and workers’ responses to those changes require more flexible, organic organizational structures. Leaders need to be able to assemble teams to execute concrete strategic initiatives or projects, then disassemble and reassemble units to pivot to the next issue or project. This “strategic imperative execution” business model, where teams are assembled, disassembled, reassembled, disassembled, reassembled, and so on, can deal with the most critical imperative at any given time. No human capital crisis, no skill shortage.