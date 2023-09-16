This Hispanic Heritage Month, let’s focus on representing the community more truthfully

BY Fernando Desouches4 minute read

Here we go again. Another Hispanic Heritage Month where far too many brands will churn out the same tokenistic messages and performative acts of allyship to the Hispanic community.

Unsurprisingly, this is producing the same results: misrepresentation and perpetuation of dated stereotypes. Don’t take my word for it. According to the 2023 Hispanic Sentiment Study, 64% of Hispanics feel as though they don’t see themselves reflected in today’s media. As an Argentine man, I see the clear disconnect between how the media represents certain communities and how they see themselves—especially Hispanic men. It really is time for brands to start demonstrating a better understanding of who they are talking to and why. This is not just about respect. The Hispanic and Latino communities represent 19% of the U.S. population and are the fastest-growing ethnic groups in America. So it’s a no-brainer that they deserve better representation within mainstream media. It is also important to note that while Hispanic and Latino communities are often grouped together in the media and share similar values, they are not the same. However, for the purpose of this article, I will be referring to both communities and their shared struggle with media representation.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Stuck on the sidelines For far too long, the Hispanic/Latino communities have been left to feel like outsiders, with 43% feeling undervalued by society. As reported by the Latino Donor Collaborative, Latinos are often reduced to negative and restrictive depictions and perceptions of Latino culture. Men in particular are hit by these limiting representations. Cleaner, drug dealer, criminal, machismo, and others are all Hispanic/Latino stereotypes that continue to infiltrate the media and advertising industry. Only 38 out of the 1,462 (2.6%) shows that aired during prime-time television and streaming in 2022 had a Latino actor in the lead role. Additionally, of those 38 shows, 18 shows portrayed them negatively or perpetuated false stereotypes about the U.S. Latino community. Think about that and what it means to those people and their perception to the wider nation.

Flipping the script Getting it right and achieving accurate representation is essential, especially when looking at the advertising sector. Nielsen’s 2022 Attitudes on Representation on TV study reveals that 49% of Hispanic/Latino Americans say they’re more likely to make a purchase from a brand when the content advertised is inclusive. We can’t expect people to connect with a product, content, or campaign if we cannot nail the messaging’s depiction of the market. Part of the role of the media should be to integrate cultures and bring people together. Hispanic and Latino men should be afforded different narratives, just as their non-Hispanic counterparts are. Narratives that look at all the nuances of their experiences and feelings, allowing them to feel better heard. The “hidden” prize Studies show that 42% of Hispanic/Latinos believe the values they cherish are also celebrated by most Americans. The way men, not just the Hispanic/Latino ones, perceive what makes them a “successful man” is changing drastically. Most of today’s men aren’t phased by material things or interested in being the richest in the room. Instead, the role of family and comradery is becoming increasingly important.

advertisement

We recently compiled our own extensive report of U.S. and U.K. men titled The Price of Success to understand further how men today view success. The research revealed that more than 21% of men now place more importance on their physical and mental well-being over a glamorous lifestyle, and 22.5% feel that maintaining and making deep connections with those around them takes precedence over being considered famous. The report also shows us that more than half of men (51%) say the media negatively impacts how successful they feel. This confirms that men’s personal ideas of success are in direct conflict with what is being publicly portrayed in media and advertising. Moreover, its negative effects are causing serious ramifications on mental health. Hispanic/Latino men as the protagonists Sharing and celebrating the values of Hispanic/Latino men can be beneficial for all Americans. In a society where many men struggle with loneliness and lack of support from friends, highlighting the community and friendship values inherent in most Hispanics/Latinos can be inspirational to many.