Founders are among the most fairly paid CEOs on the Russell 3000

A few weeks ago, this newsletter explored the issue of startup founder pay, highlighting a report that shows that entrepreneurs tend to compensate themselves quite modestly: Nearly half of 500 founders surveyed pay themselves less than $100,000 a year, with 5% taking no salary at all. Founders also dominate a new Fast Company list of the 15 most fairly paid CEOs. Eleven of the 15 executives on the list, which looks at CEOs pay relative to the median pay of their employees, are founders or cofounders of their businesses. They include Airbnb cofounder Brian Chesky, whose 2022 compensation of $311,233 was just $75,000 more than the median employee salary, and National Research Corp.’s Michael Hays, whose $181,173 annual pay is about two times that of the median employee of the healthcare insights company. Pay dirt Fast Company’s package of stories on fair pay comes at a time when striking workers and shareholder activists are shining a light on the disparity between CEO compensation and worker salaries. Investors and the public can now measure the delta between CEO and rank-and-file pay thanks to SEC disclosure requirements. (Fast Company and research partner MyLogIQ are publishing pay ratio data for companies in the Russell 3000 Index, which you can search.)

As the fair pay report points out, CEO compensation is complicated: An executive with a seemingly low salary may have received generous stock bonuses in a previous year. And the pay gap may be exaggerated if a CEO runs a company with employees based in international markets with lower wages or if the workforce includes a lot of part-time, hourly workers. Fair pay So why are founders among the most fairly paid? Unlike traditional CEOs, founder-CEOs derive much of their wealth from equity in their businesses. So, while AppLovin’s Adam Foroughi took home $104,355 last year—$35,000 less than the company’s median employee salary—he’s got plenty of money: He owns approximately one-third of the company’s shares, and Forbes pegs his real-time net worth at $1.2 billion. Of course, there are plenty of founders whose boards pay them handsomely. Skechers USA founder and CEO Robert Greenberg earned $22,040,775 in 2022. That’s rich by any standard and more than 2,000 times the median Skechers employee salary of $10,559. (More than half of the footwear company’s workforce is employed overseas.)

CEOs and boards can do a number of things to narrow the CEO-to-worker pay gap, including caps for CEO pay and offering equity or stock grants to employees to give them more ownership. Indeed, many advocates note that the current scrutiny of executive comp is not seeking to address what the CEO makes. It’s also about ensuring workers profit when the company (and CEO) do well. Says Mita Mallick, author of Reimagine Inclusion: “It shouldn’t be just the CEO but the entire organization of employees that benefits financially from the organization’s continued success.” What’s your pay play? What does your organization do to ensure pay equity? Send me your thoughts at stephaniemehta@gmail.com. We may feature some recommendations in an upcoming newsletter. Read: fair pay

