The one skill that can help leaders adapt to any crisis

BY James Burstall4 minute read

Collins Dictionary’s word of the year for 2022 was “permacrisis,” an extended period of instability and insecurity, especially one resulting from a series of catastrophic events. Experts believe we are currently living in an era of permacrisis and leaders must be able to adapt.

Crises force us to adapt the way we work, evolving as the situation evolves. But sometimes a tweak is not enough and we need an armory of fresh ideas to survive. This requires the confidence to innovate, think, and experiment. As the founder and CEO of an international TV production company, I believe the solution is to supercharge our creativity. Creativity involves developing original answers to difficult questions. Handled right, a crisis can bring amazing innovation. For example, during the beginning of the pandemic our company switched to using local crews all over the planet for our series House Hunters International instead of flying them out from the U.K. or U.S., and we directed everything remotely. It was good for our bottom line, positive for the planet, and we found some great talent whom we would not have otherwise discovered. So, how do you go about supercharging your creativity in a crisis? As the leader of a team or an organization, you may have no option about whether to change the way you do things. A crisis can transform your customer base overnight—how they communicate, their pain points, their accessibility. If you don’t adapt, you may very quickly find your company has become irrelevant to them.

If your business is going to survive and thrive, being an open-minded leader who can quickly adapt to change is crucial. Not only that: You must inspire your team to do the same. On a positive note, you may find that a crisis forces your team to think more creatively and create new solutions. The changes you are forced to adopt may be beneficial in the long term, reducing your overheads, and identifying new market opportunities. Establishing a nimble and open-minded mindset among your team will enable you to be flexible enough to change direction if needed and come out on top. To do this, you need to be open to new ways of doing things and be willing to take risks. This mindset needs to come from the top and cascade through your organization.

Changing the way you have always done things is scary. You may have to come up with an entirely new business model. In other words, you may need to act like a startup. The good news is that you don’t have to do it alone. Set up a war cabinet of your bravest thinkers. They will ideally be a diverse team to ensure you have access to the broadest range of ideas and skills. Recruit externally if required. This will increase your ability to problem solve and avoid the trap of groupthink. Creativity usually comes about through collaboration. Foster an environment where team members can freely exchange ideas and build upon each other’s thoughts. Don’t be afraid of imperfection. Creativity is often a messy, iterative process, so feel positive about taking imperfect action. Don’t be scared of bad ideas, either: In my experience, people who don’t have bad ideas don’t come up with any good ones either. In a crisis, not adapting and clinging to routine can be much riskier than change. But when you do go for it, you have to overcome self-doubt, trust in your abilities, and have the passion, hunger, and drive to make it happen. Make sure everybody is informed and on board with whatever creative adjustment you have decided to make. Make sure you tailor your message to the likely emotional state of your stakeholders, focusing on what they need most at that moment.