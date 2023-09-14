The Imperative of Values-Based Innovation in the Age of AI

BY OpenText and Sandy Ono4 minute read

Humanity’s progress has hinged on innovation for centuries, and we’ve now entered the era of computing, the Cognitive Era. This era, marked by global connectivity, big computing power, large data sets, Internet of Things (IoT), and latest models driving new aspects of artificial intelligence (AI), depends on our individual and collective ability to address the pressing challenges of our time.

Enter “values-based innovation,” a paradigm shift that emphasizes the importance of aligning technological advancements with ethical values. In an increasingly AI-driven world, this approach is not just relevant; it’s imperative. UNDERSTANDING VALUES-BASED INNOVATION Values-based innovation refers to the practice of integrating ethical considerations and societal values into the development and deployment of new technologies. Rather than simply focusing on creating disruptive solutions, values-based innovation places equal emphasis on ensuring those innovations benefit society as a whole. This approach to inclusion seeks to bridge the gap between technological progress and its potential consequences. THE IMPORTANCE OF VALUES-BASED INNOVATION From Skynet to Black Mirror, the fear of AI has been a dominant conversation since its inception. Quite often, pop culture narratives arrive at the same point—technology isn’t the problem; it reflects the flaws deeply engrained in our already existing processes. Values-based innovation seeks to mitigate the ethical dilemmas and potential negative consequences that can arise from unchecked technological advancements. This approach acknowledges that innovation should not come at the cost of societal well-being, human rights, or environmental sustainability. Instead, it should seek to proactively anticipate these challenges and incorporate solutions into the innovation process.

Beyond morality, practicing values-based innovation can have a positive impact on the bottom line. According to Deloitte, companies that prioritize ethical considerations in their innovation strategies are more likely to build trust with customers, employees, and stakeholders. Furthermore, the majority of consumers are more likely to support companies that prioritize social and environmental issues, as revealed in a survey conducted by Accenture. THE HEIGHTENED RELEVANCE IN THE AGE OF AI As tools like ChatGPT, AI-rendered headshots, and even Google’s latest venture into life advice, become more engrained into our everyday lives, the potential for unintended consequences becomes more pronounced. The longstanding fear of job loss is no longer the prevalent concern, with privacy breaches and biased algorithms serving as the unintended side effects to innovation. The application of AI needs to be considered from an ethical lens to best navigate these challenges. A study published in the Harvard Data Science Review found that algorithms used in various domains, from criminal justice to hiring, often exhibit bias against marginalized groups. Consider the 2021 viral video of the “racist” soap dispenser. Although the intent was never discriminatory, the impact was that the infrared technology was not optimized for darker skin tones. Similarly unconscious bias can seep into algorithms meant to hire or evaluate the performance of employees. If the historical dataset used to train these algorithms lacks diversity, it’s going to affect the outcomes.

As the pacesetters of innovation, it’s critical for software companies to champion values-based design first and foremost. Top five actions to start the journey are: 1. Develop a values-based design framework.

Organizations who are ready to influence their product roadmaps through the lens of societal implications can start with something simple. Set a north-star for developers by defining the specific guiding principles and values, (e.g., design software interfaces that meet the needs of all user types, consider accessibility criteria in every step of design, be aware of the biases within historical data, and shape algorithms that can accommodate, etc.). Align as a team, and then publish. 2. Foster inclusive thinking.

Assemble an impact team of diverse representation to be your design board. Charter this team with helping the company shift its practices over time, and think through all the awareness and education that needs to go across the organization to get the conversation going.

advertisement

3. Develop and implement design standards.

Start with understanding what types of ethics policies might be relevant for your business (see UNESCO framework). Tackle the few that start to shift the thinking and process. For example, setting data policies of what attributes to capture or share may be foundational as part of your information management strategy. Adopting standards on what your product’s technology will and will not be used for under ethical governance may be another area. Lastly, think about where the accountability and responsibility lie—how will machines and humans share the responsibility of automated acceptances and rejections? 4. Trial and refine through monitoring.

Utilizing mechanisms for continuous monitoring and auditing for potential issues early on can be a good way to start. Unconscious biases or unintended consequences can be identified early and addressed thoughtfully as your company embraces the standards. 5. Seek ecosystem collaboration.

Cultivate a collective understanding of the ethical challenges posed by advanced AI by collaborating with an ecosystem of partners to address challenges together. Technologies are dependent and integrated, so addressing the value chain to drive change with common frameworks and industry standards will help to accelerate the positive impact technology can bring.