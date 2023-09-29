In the new era of business travel, work gives way to leisure

BY WORLD OF HYATT BUSINESS CREDIT CARD4 minute read

Have a business trip to Nashville on the books? Tack on a few days enjoying Music City. Scheduled a few client meetings in New York? Turn the trip into an extended Manhattan getaway. Business travel is on the rise and, increasingly, employees are taking advantage of more flexible scheduling to book trips that are part work, part vacation. The travel industry calls these blended business and leisure trips or (with a wink), mullet trips—you know, “business in the front, party in the back.”

According to Deloitte, an uptick in international travel and live events, such as industry conferences, are partly responsible for driving growth in business travel spending. U.S. respondents said they expected international travel to make up 33% of their 2023 travel spend, up from 21% in the previous year. Meanwhile, hospitality giant Hyatt saw Q2 2023 “business travel” revenue jump 36% compared to Q2 2022. Hyatt also notes that as work-related reservations rise, many of those business travelers are staying longer to enjoy some R&R in their destination cities. Savvy business owners and their employees are looking to get the most out of this revived era of business travel. The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card was designed for them. It offers a flexible point system that allows members to earn benefits to use at hotels in more than 75 different countries, including free hotel stays and other coveted rewards like suite upgrades. It’s making luxury travel more accessible than ever—for you, your employees, and your family. BENEFITING FROM “BUSINESS AS USUAL” For businesses that may have been spending less on work-related trips in recent years, it makes sense to choose a credit card that awards points for more than just travel expenses. With the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, you don’t even have to be on the road to earn points. Every business purchase with the card—from internet services to online ad buys—earns points. Plus, you earn two total bonus points per $1 spent in the top three of eight spend categories* where you spend the most each calendar quarter through Dec. 31, 2024. In other words, you continue to run your business as you see fit, and the rewards adapt to your spending. Those awards points for business purchases can be used to book stays and receive upgrades at more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive resorts around the world.

TRAVELING LIKE A VIP Travel perks can turn a business trip into a luxury experience—cardmembers automatically enjoy World of Hyatt Discoverist status. You can also share that status with up to five employees, allowing each to enjoy benefits such as elite check-in, late checkout, and preferred rooms where available. For every $10,000 spent in a calendar year, you, as the business owner earn five tier-qualifying-night credits, getting you closer to World of Hyatt’s Explorist or Globalist status, which unlocks even more perks. START SEEING THE WORLD If you’re ramping up your business travel after a lull, it’s useful to have a card that gives a boost in earning points so you don’t have to wait long to reap the benefits. For a limited time, the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is giving new members the ability to amass points quickly. If you apply and are approved for the card between September 7 and October 18, 2023, you can earn up to 75,000 World of Hyatt Bonus Points. You can earn 60,000 Bonus Points after spending $5,000 within the first three months from account opening and 15,000 Bonus Points after spending $12,000 in the first six months from account opening. That’s enough to cover up to three nights at a luxury all-inclusive resort such as Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun or up to five nights for a family adventure at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando. You’re able to use these points for traditional business trips, unique experiences available on the Hyatt FIND Experiences platform, or purely recreational travel. That means visitors to Austin can stay in the heart of the action at Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin and discover everything this celebrated offbeat city has to offer. Or those attending a Southern California conference can unwind afterward by escaping to Mission Pacific Hotel, part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, for Michelin-starred dining, gorgeous ocean views, and vibrant North San Diego culture. Or, forget the mullet entirely, and simply book a refined and luxurious vacation in the West Indies with unobstructed views at Park Hyatt St. Kitts. And because you’re a World of Hyatt member and cardmember, you’ll earn nine points per dollar when you use your card at Hyatt properties—getting you a jump on whatever kind of trip you plan next.

