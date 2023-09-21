The beauty industry is a mega-polluter. This innovative solution could change that

When my jar of Glossier concealer ran out recently, I stood in my kitchen for five minutes, trying to figure out if I could toss it in the recycling bin. I assumed that the metallic cap was not recyclable, but I squinted to see if the glass jar had a recycling symbol on it. It didn’t, so I tossed it in the trash, feeling a wave of guilt wash over me.

Millions of people go through this experience every day as they ponder what to do with their empty shampoo bottles and lipstick tubes. The beauty industry churns out an estimated 120 billion products every year and the vast majority of packaging ends up in landfills. The problem is twofold: Many bottles and tubes are simply not recyclable, and many consumers don’t bother recycling those that are.

But consumers are becoming aware of their devastating impact on the planet, and 60% say they will pay more for a product with sustainable packaging, according to a 2020 McKinsey report. Customers are gravitating toward brands that are eco-friendly, with responsible supply chains and packaging that is easily recyclable. This has kickstarted a movement in the beauty industry to push for more sustainable practices.

We’re seeing signs of change across the industry. Retailers incuding Sephora and Nordstrom now have recycling bins in-store so customers can recycle beauty waste. Meanwhile, the nonprofit organization, Pact, has brought together 150 beauty brands (and counting) that have committed to sharing best sustainability practices and providing recycling solutions for hard-to-recycle plastics. In the world of technology, the startup Bluebird has built AI software that allows brands to instantly identify the carbon and waste impact of their packaging. This week, Pact and Bluebird have joined forces to ensure all Pact members have access to this data.