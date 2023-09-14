This is what a political recession era looks like

Economic uncertainty is influencing the look of politics ahead of next year’s presidential election. While some campaigns are showcasing big-budget design, the whiff of a recession is hitting line items once seen as table stakes in campaign marketing like launch videos and email fundraising.

On one side of the spectrum are campaigns funded by super PACs (Political Action Committees), who have started to play an outsize role in the branding of candidates. On the other, smaller, long-shot candidates are scaling back on their visual ambitions.

If you were to go to an event for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (a leader in super PAC funding), for example, you might see one of three logos: There’s “DeSantis for President” with a three-star, three-stripe U.S. flag icon; “DeSantis 2024” in sans-serif reverse type; and “Never Back Down,” displayed so the R and D stack, to highlight his initials, plus 10 generic blue stars in a circle, Betsy Ross-style.

[Image: DeSantis for President]

The first logo is official and available in DeSantis’ campaign media kit in navy and white. The other two, though, are actually logos from a DeSantis-aligned super PAC, Never Back Down. As a result of a U.S. campaign finance law quirk, political design needs, and current economic conditions, there are two DeSantis 2024 brand guides—and increasingly it’s the unofficial one voters interact with.