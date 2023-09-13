will-a-pop-up-shop-or-kiosk-location-help-boost-business

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

If you are trying to raise brand awareness by educating consumers and potential customers about the types of products and services you are offering, then it might not be a bad idea to launch a pop-up shop or kiosk location to attract more interest and reach people where they’re at.

When you are just starting out in business, this type of solution is convenient and affordable because there is no long-term lease commitment. It also enables companies to create a sense of urgency because its location lacks permanency. Experts from Fast Company Executive Board know all about this alternative way of doing business. Here, they discuss how this method of selling can be successful and increase the bottom line of your digital or brick-and-mortar establishment. 1. IT INCREASES THE BOTTOM LINE BY REACHING A WIDER AUDIENCE. One significant advantage is the potential to increase the bottom line. A pop-up shop allows businesses to tap into new markets and reach a wider audience. By setting up a temporary physical presence in high-foot-traffic areas, companies can attract customers who may not have discovered their brand otherwise. This increased visibility often leads to higher sales and revenue. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

2. IT CREATES A SENSE OF URGENCY. The greatest value of a pop-up shop is the fact that it’s only there for a limited time. Its mere presence creates a sense of urgency and scarcity. Your customers need to get in there and check it out now—if they wait too long, it’s gone. But when they do make it inside in time, oh boy. Every shopping experience there feels somehow more exclusive and special. – Barry Fiske, Merkle 3. IT BRINGS YOUR BRAND TO LIFE.

A kiosk or pop-up store is always a great idea to make your brand more real in people’s eyes—especially if you have a strong community and try to build real connections with your audience online. I think that it’s hard to trace the connection between the bottom line and experiences like a pop-up store, but it’s great that there are multiple benefits of these marketing aspects. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 4. IT PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES TO GATHER INTELLIGENCE DATA. For organizations experimenting in new markets or coming from a primarily digital footprint, kiosks and pop-ups provide opportunities for additional brick-and-mortar customer intelligence data without the expense and burden of setting up a full store. This provides critical intelligence for data-driven decision making, as organizations seek to observe customer behaviors and drive better engagement. – John Burke, UBIX

5. IT OFFERS TEST-AND-LEARN OPPORTUNITIES. Pop-ups can provide great test-and-learn opportunities before scaling or opening a flagship location. Although most brands lean heavily on digital, consumers still want to have tangible experiences with brands, now more than ever. Where budgets are tight, pop-up shops aren’t expected to be lavish. Teams can get creative with unconventional building materials, signage, and product displays. – Beau Oyler, Enlisted Design 6. IT BRIDGES SOCIOCULTURAL BARRIERS AND FOSTERS WORD-OF-MOUTH GROWTH.

A pop-up shop is a great idea for immersive in-person engagement, and it bridges sociocultural barriers among customers who may not otherwise reach you. Furthermore, the physical location will present a “try it before you buy it” approach that allows you to utilize real-time customer insights and deliver tailored experiences, fostering word-of-mouth growth and a strong customer base. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb 7. IT DRIVES THE VOICE OF CUSTOMERS AND BUILDS BRAND PRESENCE. Pop-ups and kiosks are great tools for expanding into new and otherwise prohibitive markets, observing product-market fit, driving the voice of customers, and building a brand presence with agility, instead of being laden by a mass of dependencies and expenses. They allow for lighter and leaner market penetration, alleviating many risks associated with brick-and-mortar locations and expansions. – Jack Borie, Ubix Labs

8. IT ENABLES EXPERIMENTATION WITHOUT A LONG-TERM COMMITMENT. Pop-up shops or kiosk locations offer the opportunity to experiment in new locations or with new products without the commitment of a long-term lease or large inventory. It gives an opportunity to test the market’s response and collect valuable feedback before making a significant investment. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 9. IT DISPLAYS INTERACTIVE PRODUCT INFORMATION AND PERSONALIZES RECOMMENDATIONS.