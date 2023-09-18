BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

There are a variety of reasons why people choose to go into business or become interested in a specific career sector. Some would say that the key to finding your calling is to do what you love or pursue an area where your skills can truly make a difference in the lives of others.

Here, 18 business leaders from Fast Company Executive Board each weigh in on what inspired them to seek and maintain their current position as a professional at their successful organization. 1. A MOUNTAINTOP EXPERIENCE THAT TAUGHT LEADERSHIP Where and how I lead is informed by a mountaintop experience—literally—that I had at age 18 in which I fell in love with wild places and learned that I could lead a group through objectively hard conditions. I’ve been in pursuit of how to lead well in service of a healthy planet since that time. The journey has been about translating the intuitive into the intentional, and the journey continues! – Kate Williams, 1% for the Planet

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. DISRUPTIVE TRANSFORMATION IN HIGHER EDUCATION I am passionate about higher education institutions that cater to working adults. These institutions play a role in helping students fulfill their aspirations. In my opinion, leveraging data and analytics can revolutionize these institutions and make them more successful in accomplishing their goals. I am thrilled to continue advocating for disruptive transformation in this space. – Avinash Tripathi, University of Phoenix 3. THE ABILITY TO SUPPORT AND NURTURE EARLY-STAGE COMPANIES

I am passionate about startups and their potential to solve real-world problems. I was inspired to lead in the industry as a repeat founder and innovation leader. Joining AWS Startups allows me to support and nurture early-stage companies, fostering innovation and making a meaningful impact. – Isaiah Steinfeld, Amazon Web Services (AWS) 4. MY LOVE OF DATA AND PEOPLE—DOING WHAT I LOVE MOST I looked at what I enjoy doing most. Then I thought about my skill set and natural talents and evaluated them along with the areas I could make the most impact. I love data and people. I have an unwavering need to make a difference. I am in a research company that enhances people’s lives at work. I find I do that best by leveraging people data to guide leaders about ways they can invest in and develop their people. – Karl Giuseffi, Talent Plus Inc.

5. A GROWTH MINDSET TO STRETCH BEYOND MY COMFORT ZONE Earlier in my career, when I was a coder, my boss had me pitch a potential customer. We didn’t win the business, and it made me think critically about communication and presentation skills and taught me to stretch beyond my comfort zone. That growth mindset has been key to my career—leading me to own a business, sell it, and then take on multiple roles at AvePoint, from CTO to chief marketing officer and now chief brand officer. – Dux Raymond Sy, AvePoint 6. HELPING VETERANS GAIN ACCESS TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Seeing the struggles of people navigating fragmented services inspired us to start Unite Us. After serving in the military, I witnessed how inefficient it was for veterans to access resources and navigate the complex health and human services system—I wanted to fix it. We knew there was a better way to get people the care they needed to thrive, so we built it. – Daniel Brillman, Unite Us 7. LACK OF DIVERSITY AT SENIOR LEVELS OF TECH COMPANIES While leading marketing for a pre-IPO tech company, I could not find outside partners who truly knew how to work with startups. I was also extremely frustrated with the lack of diversity at the senior levels of tech companies. I started a strategic marketing firm to help startup clients drive market impact and raise the voices and profiles of women, people of color, LGBTQ+, and disabled executives. – Mack McKelvey,SalientMG

8. THE FRAGMENTED LANDSCAPE IN INFLUENCER MARKETING Years ago, I recognized a fragmented landscape in influencer marketing: I saw brands and influencers adrift without a reliable link. I envisioned a professionalized agency approach for effective collaborations. The thought of idly watching as the industry evolved, along with potential regret, drove me to action. Jumping in was about actively crafting the industry’s future, not being a bystander. – Danielle Wiley, Sway Group LLC 9. REVITALIZING COMMUNITY THROUGH MY OWN FAMILY’S LEGACY

Some either ease right in or go another direction regarding a family business. For me, it’s a bit of both. At first, I wanted something outside of my father’s path, but the community building and the inspiration surrounding the revitalization of a place I grew up in called me to my purpose and awakened my drive. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER 10. A QUEST FOR PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL FULFILLMENT The catalyst for my leadership journey was an unending feeling of being unfulfilled despite constantly striving for more. A flashpoint moment made me realize my true calling was to redefine leadership in the workplace. Inspired to make a difference, I now focus on guiding leaders to become more grounded so they can make a meaningful impact and feel fulfilled personally and professionally. – Tony Martignetti, Inspired Purpose Coaching

advertisement

11. STORYTELLING, CONVINCING PEOPLE OF THINGS, AND CONNECTING WITH AN AUDIENCE As a kid, rather than pretending I was a movie star, I reenacted commercials. Whether it was for toothpaste or gum, I made up my own scripts and would perform them for my parents. If they looked like they could smell the gum I was describing, I knew I hit the jackpot. From that point on, I knew storytelling, convincing people of things, and connecting with an audience was what I wanted to do. – Kristi Melani, Telesign 12. KEEPING CLIENTS AHEAD OF THE KNOWLEDGE CURVE

I had the benefit of being a high-tech journalist, a PR agency professional, and a corporate communications executive. Over time, I discovered a strong need for a new agency model for B2B tech companies. I created it 15 years ago and have been growing it ever since. My passion comes from ensuring our clients are getting the best guidance daily and that we’re always ahead of the knowledge curve. – Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan Communications 13. LOSING A JOB Losing my corporate consulting job was undoubtedly a setback, but it also served as a catalyst for change. It forced me to reassess my career path and consider alternative avenues for success. As I navigated through the aftermath, I realized that there was an opportunity to create something meaningful out of the chaos, which was my first business. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

14. DELIVERING BRAND VALUE TO CLIENTS Amidst a sea of competitive vendors vying for business, we saw a gap in delivering true value to clients. We always aim to go beyond that of a typical outsourcing vendor and strive to be an equal equity partner for our clients. In the meantime, we stepped in to put our clients’ needs at the forefront, making their problem statements our top priority and creating tailored software solutions for them. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb 15. MAKING FINANCIAL SERVICES ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

The potential to help others overcome an often arduous learning process and succeed in their careers is what initially attracted me to the training space. The drive to make the financial services industry more accessible is what continues to fuel my work. Ultimately, what inspires me to lead our business today is the power that quality education has to transform lives and even an industry. – Liza Streiff, Knopman Marks Financial Training 16. EMPOWERING TOP TALENT TO SUCCEED After working at top recruiting firms, I couldn’t stomach being part of the problem. I saw firsthand that, regardless of pedigree or skill, the hiring process leaves too many lost on innumerable counts. I didn’t care if I failed when I launched my business. I felt responsible for offering a solution aimed at empowering top talent to land jobs faster and earn greater compensation. Not one regret. – Loren Greiff, Portfoliorocket

17. THE CHALLENGES OF MOBILE CONNECTIVITY I started my company because I was disappointed to see challenges with mobile connectivity; without that, you can’t have services like streaming, video, or even audio work well. I also wanted to impact the new deployment and bring business models for enabling advanced services. Someone has to challenge the status quo and use the right technology at the right place for network transformation. – Kaitki Agarwal, A5G Networks, Inc. 18. BECOMING THE GO-TO PROBLEM SOLVER