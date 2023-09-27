California is about to become the first state to force large companies to report their carbon emissions

BY Adele Peters5 minute read

California is about to become the first state to require large companies to report their carbon emissions.

The new law, the California Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, passed on September 12. It will affect around 5,400 companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue that do business in the state. Governor Gavin Newsom has said that though he wants to make some changes, he will sign it (and supporters say the changes will not affect the reporting aspects). As the law is currently written, beginning in 2026, companies will have to report their emissions from their own operations and energy use in the previous year. By 2027, they’ll also have to report emissions from their supply chain and other “Scope 3” emissions outside their operations, from employee plane travel to investments. (A second new law will require companies with revenue over $500 million to also report the financial risks they face from climate change.) Many large companies already calculate their carbon footprints, either because they’re working internally to cut emissions or because of outside pressure. Thousands of companies voluntarily report emissions to the CDP, a nonprofit that runs a platform that investors use to understand corporate climate risk. Others are getting ready to report emissions in the EU, which has a new regulation requiring it that will kick in next year, or to the SEC, which has proposed new rules requiring companies to disclose emissions.

But the new California law will force any laggards to catch up, and will also standardize high-quality reporting. “It is a big deal to take carbon numbers out of the CSR report, where they can be an afterthought, and into the core of a company’s regulatory reporting, where they get scrutiny, attention to detail, and rigor,” says Taylor Francis, cofounder of Watershed, a software platform for carbon accounting. “It means that carbon numbers are now core KPIs for the business.” Having better data can spur faster innovation. “When you upgrade the rigor of what you measure, you upgrade the potential impact of how you can manage your emissions,” Francis says. “And we have seen that when companies make that transition from sustainability measurement as an afterthought to a kind of core part of how they operate their business, they just see opportunity for high ROI emissions reductions everywhere.” Though most of the companies that are included under the new law will now have to report their emissions in multiple jurisdictions, the basic core of what’s required is the same.

All of the reporting is based on a common standard called the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. “That’s good because it means that the amount of duplicate work should be minimized,” says Kristina Wyatt, chief sustainability officer at Persefoni, another carbon accounting software company. “That’s really important both from the perspective of the effort required by companies to gather this information, but it’s also very important because it will foster more consistent and harmonized reporting. So you don’t have companies report one thing over here and potentially something different over there.” California took steps to make its own requirements as simple as possible, says Francis. The bill “says that if you’re doing a report for some other jurisdiction, you can submit that report to California, and it doesn’t ask you to go beyond that,” he says. “I think that the California regulation has been smartly designed to actually be low friction and low cost for companies.” The California law would go farther than the proposed SEC regulations, however. It applies to both public and private companies—the SEC only plans to regulate public companies—and also includes Scope 3 emissions, which the SEC doesn’t. For some companies, supply chain emissions can make up more than 90% of their total carbon footprint. (The EU rules, on the other hand, have extra requirements, including asking companies to provide transition plans to reach net zero, and reporting on other sustainability issues like waste, water, and biodiversity impact.)

For companies that are just beginning to measure carbon, the first step is setting up an internal system for getting data, says Wyatt. Services like Persefoni can help companies better understand what they need to be measuring depending on the type of work they do. Initially, companies might rely on estimates of their emissions for some categories based on industry averages. That can help companies find emissions hotspots and “determine where they want to start to drill down more granularly to get more specific information, and move from estimates to reported information,” she says. The process isn’t necessarily onerous. Francis says he’s seen large companies gather data for their carbon footprint in weeks or even days. As more companies report emissions, it’s getting easier for others to calculate the emissions in their supply chains. “If you have companies that are reporting their emissions in the value chain of other companies, then that will benefit the entire ecosystem,” Wyatt says. “We’ll have more and more granular information for all companies to use, which is going to give us that information on climate-related transition risks, and where money can and should go to help with decarbonization.”