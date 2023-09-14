BY Nahla Davies5 minute read

In today’s digital age, we are constantly surrounded by technology that once sounded inconceivable. Innovations that previously existed squarely in the realm of science fiction—self-driving cars, AI personal assistants and travel guides, virtual reality gaming, and robot waiters—are all in development, if not already out in the world. Thanks to technology, humans today are no longer limited to their own innate capabilities.

One can argue that humans have been using technology to enhance our lives for centuries. But today’s technology takes things to a whole new level. As a software engineer and technical copywriter, I believe this is most apparent in the field of neurotechnology. Neurotechnology allows us to use devices that directly engage with the human brain and nervous system. While many have raised concerns about the privacy issues surrounding neurotechnology, the technology could also offer revolutionary new potential to the way we work. Here’s how neurotechnology will affect the way we work, from enhanced brain-computer-collaboration tools to new forms of cognitive training. New developments in neurotechnology Neurotechnology refers to the use of devices that directly communicate with our brain or nervous system. For instance, advanced neurotechnology software can provide machine-enhanced speaking capabilities to people with disabilities and can intercept and interpret brain waves and thoughts.

Now, neurotechnology hopes to enhance worker productivity and improve mental health from within our neurological systems. If this comes to fruition, we can expect to see huge leaps in the near future related to how we learn, collaborate, and engage with work. Let’s take a look at specific neurotechnology innovations that could have an impact on the future of work as we know it. Brain-computer interfaces In May of this year, Neuralink, the research and development company founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, received FDA approval for human trials. Neuralink, which has received at least $360 million in funding, is just one of the companies working to develop brain-computer interfaces or BCIs. BCIs are tiny devices embedded with a computer chip that are surgically inserted into the human brain by a robot. These devices are then able to decode brainwave activity and neurological data, syncing with external computers. BCI proponents say the technology offers the potential to help improve the quality of life of patients with neurological disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, or physical conditions like paralysis, which prevent patients from being able to speak or use basic motor skills. There have already been notable success stories in this field: one patient with ALS, for example, is now able to use their embedded BCI to type words just by thinking about the right keys.

These devices, while undeniably invasive, provide possibilities for opening up the workforce to disabled or disadvantaged people who might not otherwise be able to participate. The combination of widespread remote work positions and the technological enhancements offered by BCIs will continue to widen the applicant pool for countless jobs. Neurofeedback training Neurofeedback training uses new neurotechnology to activate our learning receptors, including mirror neurons, which allows us to understand what people around us may be experiencing. Neurotechnology in education could provide more enhanced interfacing capacities between educational technology and the brain, which can affect the way job training is conducted, as well as further specialization. For example, one of the differences between employees and contractors is that independent contractors, who work on a case-by-case project basis, do not receive the same in-depth training that full-time employees do. This can cause tensions within a company. With neurofeedback training applications, independent contractors could be quickly brought up to speed on company policies and procedures using interactive biofeedback devices.

Cognitive enhancement tools Musk has stated that Neuralink’s brain-computer interfaces could be regularly updated. He claims BCIs can be a powerful brain enhancement tool, boosting our ability for high-level thought and deep concentration. Other companies are working in the same direction, using new neurotech as a tool for enhancing our capacity for memorization and sustained focus, amplifying our senses, and even boosting our willpower and stamina. Non-invasive alternatives to BCIs can enhance the way we work, boosting safety, heightening focus, regulating our internal rhythms, and more. For instance, electroencephalogram (EEG) headsets can measure and respond to electrical signals being emitted by the brain using small, metal discs (electrodes) attached to the scalp. EEG headsets have been found to identify drowsiness and fatigue in wearers, which provides valuable insight that could prevent serious injuries and fatal accidents among construction workers, train conductors, long-haul truck drivers, and others in physically high-stakes occupations. And Kernel has developed a helmet that uses near-infrared spectroscopy to identify the wearer’s moods and emotions.