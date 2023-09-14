In today’s digital age, we are constantly surrounded by technology that once sounded inconceivable. Innovations that previously existed squarely in the realm of science fiction—self-driving cars, AI personal assistants and travel guides, virtual reality gaming, and robot waiters—are all in development, if not already out in the world. Thanks to technology, humans today are no longer limited to their own innate capabilities.
One can argue that humans have been using technology to enhance our lives for centuries. But today’s technology takes things to a whole new level. As a software engineer and technical copywriter, I believe this is most apparent in the field of neurotechnology. Neurotechnology allows us to use devices that directly engage with the human brain and nervous system.
While many have raised concerns about the privacy issues surrounding neurotechnology, the technology could also offer revolutionary new potential to the way we work. Here’s how neurotechnology will affect the way we work, from enhanced brain-computer-collaboration tools to new forms of cognitive training.
New developments in neurotechnology
Neurotechnology refers to the use of devices that directly communicate with our brain or nervous system. For instance, advanced neurotechnology software can provide machine-enhanced speaking capabilities to people with disabilities and can intercept and interpret brain waves and thoughts.
Advanced AI and natural language learning models are currently used to interpret and decode brain data, providing researchers with new levels of deep insight into how the brain functions. This field includes potential innovations in medicine, entertainment, work, education, and other areas. But with such in-depth possibilities for accessing private thoughts and gaining insights into personal brain chemistry, many researchers are sounding alarms about the ethical considerations of neurotechnology.
Any regulatory measures will need to be enacted quickly. Unesco is currently working towards releasing a “universal ethical framework” for neurotechnology research and development going forward. But with all of its exciting prospects and armed with ample private funding, the field of neurotechnology is growing rapidly; the global market for neurotech devices is expected to surpass $24 billion by the year 2027.
How neurotechnology will impact the future of work
We are already seeing huge shifts in the way we work due to the latest developments in technology. Large language models (LLMs) have given rise to the widespread and rapid adoption of chatbots, such as LLaMa-2, Claude, and ChatGPT, for everything from automated online support to content creation and web development.
Now, neurotechnology hopes to enhance worker productivity and improve mental health from within our neurological systems. If this comes to fruition, we can expect to see huge leaps in the near future related to how we learn, collaborate, and engage with work. Let’s take a look at specific neurotechnology innovations that could have an impact on the future of work as we know it.
Brain-computer interfaces
In May of this year, Neuralink, the research and development company founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, received FDA approval for human trials. Neuralink, which has received at least $360 million in funding, is just one of the companies working to develop brain-computer interfaces or BCIs. BCIs are tiny devices embedded with a computer chip that are surgically inserted into the human brain by a robot. These devices are then able to decode brainwave activity and neurological data, syncing with external computers.
BCI proponents say the technology offers the potential to help improve the quality of life of patients with neurological disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, or physical conditions like paralysis, which prevent patients from being able to speak or use basic motor skills. There have already been notable success stories in this field: one patient with ALS, for example, is now able to use their embedded BCI to type words just by thinking about the right keys.
These devices, while undeniably invasive, provide possibilities for opening up the workforce to disabled or disadvantaged people who might not otherwise be able to participate. The combination of widespread remote work positions and the technological enhancements offered by BCIs will continue to widen the applicant pool for countless jobs.
Neurofeedback training
Neurofeedback training uses new neurotechnology to activate our learning receptors, including mirror neurons, which allows us to understand what people around us may be experiencing. Neurotechnology in education could provide more enhanced interfacing capacities between educational technology and the brain, which can affect the way job training is conducted, as well as further specialization.
For example, one of the differences between employees and contractors is that independent contractors, who work on a case-by-case project basis, do not receive the same in-depth training that full-time employees do. This can cause tensions within a company. With neurofeedback training applications, independent contractors could be quickly brought up to speed on company policies and procedures using interactive biofeedback devices.
Cognitive enhancement tools
Musk has stated that Neuralink’s brain-computer interfaces could be regularly updated. He claims BCIs can be a powerful brain enhancement tool, boosting our ability for high-level thought and deep concentration.
Other companies are working in the same direction, using new neurotech as a tool for enhancing our capacity for memorization and sustained focus, amplifying our senses, and even boosting our willpower and stamina.
Non-invasive alternatives to BCIs can enhance the way we work, boosting safety, heightening focus, regulating our internal rhythms, and more. For instance, electroencephalogram (EEG) headsets can measure and respond to electrical signals being emitted by the brain using small, metal discs (electrodes) attached to the scalp. EEG headsets have been found to identify drowsiness and fatigue in wearers, which provides valuable insight that could prevent serious injuries and fatal accidents among construction workers, train conductors, long-haul truck drivers, and others in physically high-stakes occupations. And Kernel has developed a helmet that uses near-infrared spectroscopy to identify the wearer’s moods and emotions.
BCI devices can also use fMRI capabilities which researchers believe could be used to alter specific parts of the brain to address disorders like chronic pain, motor diseases, psychopathy, social phobia. Some have wondered if these devices could alter how a wearer’s central nervous system commands other bodily functions, allowing wearers to slow down their own heartbeat, for example, promoting an internal state of peace and calm, and defusing high-stress workplace situations.
Despite this potential, developers should consider the ethical implications of their discoveries as they continue to create new neurotechnological advancements, and collaboration between ethics regulatory bodies and new neurotechnology-development companies is important. As EEG headsets, BCI chip implantations, and other types of neurotechnology devices and procedures continue to evolve, we can expect to see big impacts on the way we work. New fields will open up for potential employees who suffer from neurological, mental, and physiological disorders, broadening accessibility and inclusiveness across all sectors. From enhanced mental capabilities to new forms of job training and knowledge retention, neurotechnology promises to revolutionize and expand our human capabilities.