We need to stop focusing on regulating AI and concentrate on the workers who will be impacted most

This month, McKinsey Global Institute released a study, Generative AI and the future of work in America. The report was a measured exploration of “Which jobs will be in demand? Which ones are shrinking? And which ones could be hardest to fill?” The headlines in the media were quite different.

“Nearly 80% of women’s jobs could be disrupted, automated by AI.” This is more than a bit of sensationalist cherry-picking. In reality, AI will disproportionately impact people of color and women in low-wage jobs, forcing them to transition into different jobs that require new skills. This is the real concern, and where we should be focusing our efforts. The danger of the media framing this conversation as “all women” is that it diverts attention from the real problem. It runs the risk of promoting a “trickle-down feminism” solution to AI. This is second wave feminism at its worst, promoting the idea that if we ensure the glass ceiling is shattered and some women have access to high wages, the wealth and power of those fortunate women will trickle down and all will be well.

But this is not a top-down problem. This is not even a middle-down problem. So, what is the real threat of AI and what can we do about it? The first thing we must do is stop focusing our energy on regulating AI. It’s simply too amorphous and globally available for the government to regulate. We can’t even get the world to get together on climate change, much less compel them to work together on AI.

Of course, there are specific instances where AI is so clearly exploitative that it must be regulated. For example, most people can agree that for the arts to survive, characters in films should be played by, well, human actors. The kind of regulation SAG is seeking in the strike we should fight for wholeheartedly. But for the most part, trying to regulate AI is a losing battle. AI helps corporations maximize profit. We can no more stop most uses of AI any more than we can stop capitalism. So, instead of focusing fruitlessly on lobbying politicians (who, for the most part, are in the pockets of corporations) we need to focus on what’s really going to happen, and how to fix it. With the idea that AI is indeed coming, here are some stats about what that will look like:

Office support and customer service, which could shrink by about 5.7 million jobs total by 2030, are jobs disproportionately held by women.

People in low wage jobs are 14 times more likely to need to change occupations than in the highest wage jobs and these jobs are disproportionately held by women and people of color.

For every two men who need to transition into a new job, three women will need to make that same transition. In order to survive the AI revolution, these populations will need to move into new occupations. The hopeful part of all of this is that research has shown people are more than willing to shift career paths, given the opportunity to do so. As was exhibited in the pandemic, they have already done so in huge numbers. In addition, the tighter labor market has resulted in companies looking more for skills than credentials, which positions women and people of color with the drive to learn, but lacking degrees, to get in on the ground floor of this brand new and ever emerging technology. It is also compelling corporations to go outside of the usual favored labor pool. All of this can position us for success, if we do it right. The more disheartening part of the equation is that in order to position themselves for success, women need education and training. For this to happen, academia, the private sector and state and local governments will have to work in concert to provide appropriate education and training on a massive scale.

Unfortunately, while women are highly motivated to take advantage of educational opportunities, it is simply out of reach for many. For women in low wage jobs, any cost for education can be an impossible barrier. Even if the cost of education is absorbed by the public and private sector, many women don’t have the most important resource necessary to learn: time. Women who are responsible for raising children, or have other family obligations, often cannot afford the time it takes to invest in their future. For us to make sure that corporations have a qualified pool from which to hire, there will have to be a concerted effort not only to make education available, but make child care available as well. Historically, white woman feminism has put a great deal of focus on the very top echelon of women realizing their full potential. This has inadvertently caused profound damage. It has left women of color and lower income women justifiably suspicious of, and disengaged with, feminism.