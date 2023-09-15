I’m an e-bike executive and mom, and this industry urgently needs regulation

BY Kerri Kauffman5 minute read

The global e-bike market is expected to double between 2021-2027 to over $53 billion, a promising benefit to modern cities, personal health, and America’s broader sustainability efforts.

But in tandem with this rapid growth, there’s a slew of safety concerns bubbling to the surface that must be addressed before e-biking as we know it comes to a screeching halt. And no, I’m not just talking about passing helmet laws. Without clear and consistent regulation, battery fires, youth injuries, and traffic accidents have been among the worst safety incidents. Unfortunately, this hasn’t deterred the handful of fly-by-night companies that continue to cut corners, deceive consumers, and openly market their products to young children, oftentimes under the age of 12. As an executive in this industry, I’m alarmed. As a parent, I’m furious. Of course, e-bikes, or any motorized vehicles for that matter, come with inherent risks. However, the frequency at which these avoidable incidents are happening is simply too high. Some states like California are aware of the potential dangers and starting to intervene, but these siloed efforts are not far reaching enough. Not only do we need safety regulations at the federal level, but all industry players must hold themselves accountable and commit to prioritizing rider’s safety over revenue.

Where current legislation falls short To understand where to start when it comes to regulation, we can easily look to and learn from the evolution of the auto industry—one where innovation also initially outpaced regulation. Cars were new, exciting, and revolutionizing transportation, but they weren’t equipped with the basic safety features we know and rely on today like airbags and seatbelts, which ultimately set the industry back and caused retroactive turmoil. To avoid the same pitfalls, it’s imperative that federal and state e-bike regulations catch up with the pace of innovation and the evolving way people are choosing to travel from point A to point B, not only to protect consumers but to propel this promising industry forward. While there is some existing legislation for e-bike use, it is lagging at the federal level, varies from state to state, and is riddled with inconsistencies that fail to fully protect consumers. As of now, most use a 3-class system that categorizes e-bikes based on speed and power (Class 3 is the most powerful with bike speeds up to 28 mph). This system, at the very least, recognizes the different capabilities from bike to bike, but even so, there are inconsistencies in the safety requirements within this system, and some states using it still have no age restrictions, even on Class 3 bikes.

Other states, like New York and California, are beginning to recognize the potential risks and implement stricter regulations. California recently proposed a bill that would prohibit riders under 12 from operating an electric bike and require an online written test and state-issued ID for those without a license. This has been the most progressive legislation in the space yet and a proposal I certainly stand by as a parent to a 13-year-old. But at the end of the day, it’s just that—a proposal. Living in Southern California, my son attends a school where over a third of the student body rides e-bikes to class every day, and I see countless safety violations every time. I do my best to inform other parents of the risks, but one parent’s urging isn’t nearly enough to make an impact. While California is off to a good start, there are critical components that have been left out, including the regulation of e-bike batteries. New York City, where unfortunately battery fires are a common threat, now mandates all e-bike batteries meet UL 2271 standards. This is another crucial step to preventing needless disasters. Without this type of intervention, irresponsible brands will continue to knowingly sell poor quality, dangerous e-bike batteries and electrical components.

These urban hubs aren’t only taking the reins on safety, but they’re also the first to spearhead infrastructure efforts. Bike lanes are nearly exclusive to big cities around the nation yet still aren’t quite meeting cycling demand. In NYC, there are 1.9 million bike riders, which is nearly equivalent to the 2 million car owners, so shouldn’t the infrastructure reflect this? Cities need to rethink how their citizens are using new forms of transportation, including e-bikes, and offer more protection for riders, continue to increase and widen bike lanes, and even provide better parking options to name just a few. Increased regulations make up one piece of the puzzle, but we can’t wait for federal laws to be robust enough to protect riders nationwide.

Brands must take accountability Beyond the legislative landscape, all industry players must fully realize the critical role they play in their customers’ safety. The e-bike industry is still young, which means each year there are massive improvements to their design and the technology that powers them. Likewise, this rapid innovation means some companies are still finding their footing when it comes to ensuring all e-bikes and batteries meet the highest safety standards for riders. The pace of innovation is quick in this industry, but it’s important that this technology never comes at the expense of consumers. Integrating top-notch safety requirements into their design and development process from the very beginning should be the biggest priority. As such, rigorous testing and experimentation are key to ensuring compliance with all UL safety requirements which is no longer just a nice-to-have for the e-bike industry.

On top of that, bikes that reach 20+ mph should also be equipped with hydraulic disc brakes. The added stopping power is critical for protecting riders at higher e-bike speeds. After all, they are vehicles and should be treated that way, in use and design. Beyond reforming the product development process, the industry needs to recognize the indirect role they play in e-bike accidents, especially among young riders, and stop marketing directly to kids. Companies know the power and technology behind their products, and in turn, understand better than anyone that these e-bikes are not for young children. Misplaced promotional programs only do a disservice to the ethos of the industry and further encourage preventable accidents. It’s a team effort Let’s not let all the possibilities and benefits from e-bikes for both individuals and the environment be squandered by reckless greed and seemingly apathetic local and federal legislators. With the projected industry growth ahead, we can’t solely rely on local or state authorities to quickly take the reins on safety regulation. This is a team effort, requiring consumers, e-bike companies, and government agencies to proactively prioritize safety and push this industry in the right direction.