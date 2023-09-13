Are you pretending to know more about AI than you actually do? You’re not alone

Professionals have conflicting feelings when it comes to artificial intelligence in the workplace, according to a new survey from professional networking giant LinkedIn. The survey of nearly 30,000 professionals reveals an overwhelming majority are excited about the possibilities that AI will bring to their working lives. However, at the same time, they are anxious about the technology itself.
Some key findings from the report:
- 90% of professionals are excited about embracing AI in the workplace.
- 85% believe that AI will help with their career progression.
- 45% believe AI will make their jobs easier.
Many also believe AI will give them more free time: 45% of respondents said they would use that increased free time to improve work-life balance; 44% said they will use it to focus on tasks they enjoy more; and 39% said they will use it to learn new skills.
Yet, despite this excitement, optimism, and hope around AI, many respondents said increasing AI in the workplace makes them anxious. The reasons?
- 49% think they should know more about AI than they do.
- 39% feel overwhelmed by the amount of change AI could bring to their job.
- 39% have also admitted to pretending they know more about AI in front of their coworkers than they actually do.
So what can employers glean from this data? A majority of your workers are more than likely to be excited about embracing AI in the workplace. Yet, nearly half of them may feel that their AI skills or understanding of AI is inadequate. This likely means education will be key when integrating AI workflows into your company.
To help businesses with that, along with the release of the survey, LinkedIn has made its 10 most popular LinkedIn Learning courses on AI free until December 15th.
LinkedIn conducted its survey in August 2023 among more than 29,000 professionals across the globe.