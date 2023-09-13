Are you pretending to know more about AI than you actually do? You’re not alone

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

Professionals have conflicting feelings when it comes to artificial intelligence in the workplace, according to a new survey from professional networking giant LinkedIn. The survey of nearly 30,000 professionals reveals an overwhelming majority are excited about the possibilities that AI will bring to their working lives. However, at the same time, they are anxious about the technology itself.

Some key findings from the report: 90% of professionals are excited about embracing AI in the workplace.

of professionals are excited about embracing AI in the workplace. 85% believe that AI will help with their career progression.

believe that AI will help with their career progression. 45% believe AI will make their jobs easier. Many also believe AI will give them more free time: 45% of respondents said they would use that increased free time to improve work-life balance; 44% said they will use it to focus on tasks they enjoy more; and 39% said they will use it to learn new skills. Yet, despite this excitement, optimism, and hope around AI, many respondents said increasing AI in the workplace makes them anxious. The reasons?

