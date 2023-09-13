We just got another glimpse at Apple’s AI ambitions

Welcome to AI Decoded, Fast Company’s weekly LinkedIn newsletter that breaks down the most important news in the world of AI. If a friend or colleague shared this newsletter with you, you can sign up to receive it every week here .

AI figures heavily into Apple’s new products

While the carbon-neutral Watch caught all the buzz at yesterday’s Apple event, the company’s focus on its so-called neural engine should be getting just as much chatter. The “neural engine” is Applespeak for the assemblage of specialized compute cores that exist on Apple Silicon chips; it accelerates machine learning algorithms and should, effectively, make AI more feasible on Apple’s products. So it’s notable that the neural engine was mentioned throughout yesterday’s Apple event (including during talk of the new eco-minded Apple Watch).

The neural engine marks a major divergence from competitors’ server-based approaches to AI; it’s the centerpiece of Apple’s on-device approach to running AI models; keeping AI contained to a device both helps contain private or sensitive information, and eliminates the time needed to send data to AI models up in the cloud. If Apple can push its silicon to deliver the compute power needed to run meaningful algorithms, it may reap the privacy and low latency benefits. Viewed from a higher perch, the neural engine highlights Apple’s use of AI: as a tool for its products, but one that doesn’t feel as Earth-shattering in the way its competitors’ offerings do.

Yesterday’s Apple event came on the heels of an Information scoop reporting that Apple has in fact been working on large language models for years, and company employees believe its LLM exceeds OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 model. Coupled with all the talk of the neural engine at the Apple event, we have further evidence that Tim Cook and co. are emerging as a dark horse candidate in the ongoing AI arms race.