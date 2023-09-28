Making sense of dollars and cents

BY FastCo Works3 minute read

Growing up in Kolkata, India, Sanjiv Yajnik could have used a free, easily accessible financial literacy course. “The country was going through tough times, and our family had to make tough choices about what clothes to wear, what food to eat, and where we could afford to go to school,” says Yajnik, who today serves as president of financial services at Capital One.

Now, Yajnik, along with several other leaders at Capital One, is leading the collaboration with nonprofit educational organization Khan Academy to create a free online financial literacy course. The course covers everything from budgeting basics to the intricacies of retirement planning. One of the program’s goals is to give learners the tools to learn how to foster financial well-being and security—tools Yajnik wishes he had access to growing up. The introduction of the course couldn’t come at a better moment. With interest rates continuing to rise, Americans’ collective credit card debt recently surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in history. Meanwhile, nearly 40% of Americans say they don’t have anyone they trust to turn to for financial advice, and nearly 75% of American teens lack confidence in their understanding of personal finance. Capital One and Khan Academy have high aspirations for the course. “I hope that in two to three years, it’s the go-to resource for financial literacy in schools,” says Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy. He sees the program as more than just a tool for teenagers; Khan envisions it being integrated into workforce training programs around the world, helping employers empower their workers and improve their economic positions.

A SHARED MISSION Khan Academy has offered free online learning, with an emphasis on math and science, since 2008. Learners move at their own pace through an expert-curated series of videos, practice exercises and other teaching tools to achieve comprehensive knowledge in different subject areas. The organization’s mission is “to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere.” Khan says the Academy’s partnership with Capital One was born from a shared sense of purpose. “I’ve been very refreshed with the leaders at Capital One,” he says. “They genuinely care about the interests of their customers and truly believe it’s a good thing for more people to be financially literate.” Yajnik says that what initially drew him to Capital One was its commitment to changing banking for good and demystifying financial products by putting the customer first. The proliferation of complex financial products during the past few decades has made it harder for customers to know what they’re getting into. While the advent of online financial platforms has eliminated the need for gatekeepers, it has also placed the burden of knowledge on everyone. Yajnik says Capital One is devoted to transparency around all its financial products along with educating its customers so they can take the reins of their financial lives. The partnership with Khan Academy is just the latest step in this direction.

