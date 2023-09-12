How Apple made its new watches carbon neutral

By the end of the decade, Apple plans to make all its products carbon neutral. Its new Apple watches, released today, are the first to hit that goal.

The first step is clean energy: All the components in the watches are made at factories using 100% renewable electricity. Apple started working with its suppliers in 2015 to help them transition to wind and solar power. (The company says that more than 300 suppliers, across all of its product lines, have joined its clean energy program so far, each with the goal to use renewable energy for all Apple production by the end of the decade.)

When someone charges one of the new watches at home, Apple will match that energy use with renewables. That’s something that the company had already started doing for iPhones and MacBooks; last year, it announced that it invested in a new solar farm in Texas to help cover energy use from charging products. (Customers can opt in to share aggregated charging data with Apple, which it then uses to estimate these emissions.) A new feature on the watches also uses forecasting to let users know when it’s a good time to charge because there’s likely extra renewable energy available on their local grid.

The materials in the watches have also changed. Since leather has a large carbon footprint, the leather bands on the watches have been replaced with a new fabric that the company calls FineWoven—a “microtwill” that mimics suede and is made with 68% post-consumer recycled material. (The same material is also now used in iPhone 15 cases.)