I survived the glass cliff. Here’s what I tell other execs about how to beat being set up to fail

Journalist Bob Thaves famously quipped more than 50 years ago: “Sure, Fred Astaire was great, but don’t forget that Ginger Rogers did everything he did . . . backward and in high heels.”

While the world, footwear, gender equity, and the tech industry have evolved since then, women in the corporate world still face unwieldy challenges as they navigate taking the lead while avoiding missteps and pitfalls. We’ve all heard of the glass ceiling. However, one emerging phenomenon faced by women climbing corporate ranks is known as the glass cliff. In this precarious situation, women are more likely to be appointed to leadership positions during times of crisis or when the risk of failure is high. Studies show that during periods of crisis, women and individuals from ethnic minorities are often selected to assume leadership roles in various domains such as companies, sports teams, and even countries—think U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May during Brexit. While these opportunities on the glass cliff can offer a chance for leaders to showcase their capabilities, they are not without substantial drawbacks. These downsides encompass heightened stress levels, increased risk of burnout, and potential setbacks in career progression.

Research from McKinsey and Lean In found that, in 2022, only 26% of C-suite roles were held by women and only a tiny fraction—5%—by women of color. With such disparate numbers, it’s easy to feel intimidated. Yet the data, and my own experience as a veteran corporate executive, demonstrates that women have the strength and resilience to not only survive but also thrive in these high-pressure corporate situations thanks in part to an increase in support systems. According to a recent report titled Women CEOs in America, there’s simply “a greater awareness of unconscious bias” these days, which ties in with “an increased realization that managers at all levels need to be held accountable for supporting and promoting women on their teams.” In my decades-long career in the tech industry, I have teetered on many a precipice and learned some hard-won strategies for reaching new heights. Here are five practical insights I gleaned along the way to help leaders navigate the glass cliff and come out on top.

Lean into ambition Despite the odds stacked against us, embracing ambition—something that was taboo for earlier generations of women—and a positive mindset is essential. Begin by asking yourself probing questions: What are your long-term career aspirations?

How can you align your ambitions with your values and strengths? Take stock of your unique skills and experiences that set you apart, and leverage them as stepping stones toward your goals. To go about it, cultivate a growth mindset that sees barriers as opportunities for growth. Transform self-doubt into self-assurance by focusing on your achievements and envisioning your success. Rather than viewing barriers as insurmountable obstacles, see them as challenges to overcome.

Remember, size doesn’t matter. Don’t be intimidated by the sheer dimensions of a large corporate job. Psych yourself up and recognize that bigger companies simply mean bigger walls to break down. Notably, the McKinsey study found that women of color are more ambitious despite receiving less support, with 41% of women of color wanting to be top executives, compared with 27% of white women. It’s critical that corporate leadership is aware of these dynamics so that we can promote equity and inclusion for all women. Turn setbacks into stepping stones Next, don’t be afraid to make mistakes. In high-wire situations, the fear of failure can be positively paralyzing. Embrace a proactive approach to failure, recognizing it as a catalyst for growth and innovation.

In pressure-cooker corporate environments, reluctance to take big leaps and make mistakes can stifle progress and stagnate creativity. Disarm the fear factor by viewing missteps as valuable lessons that contribute to your evolution as a leader. This means a little introspection is in order. Take a hard look at failure and then take deliberate actions to dissect the situation and pinpoint areas for improvement. Cultivate a culture of continuous learning, where each setback becomes a cornerstone of your experience. Leverage these pivotal moments to refine your strategies, enhance your decision-making prowess, and cultivate emotional intelligence. By reframing setbacks as springboards for advancement, you not only fortify your resilience but also demonstrate your unwavering commitment to self-improvement and your capacity to thrive in the face of adversity.

Scale the Everest-sized challenges first A recent Center for Creative Leadership study showed that roughly 38% to more than half of new leaders fail within their first 18 months. Leaders can avoid becoming part of this staggering statistic by incorporating listening and leadership strategies to address the company’s biggest challenges in ways that motivate teams and bolster inclusivity. By enlisting a team to help you tackle your organization’s most daunting obstacles, you’ll demonstrate your ability to lead with the humility to make others in your organization feel truly heard. As Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, describes, leaders must shift from a “know it all” to a “learn it all” mindset. This shift in mindset can, itself, help ease the discomfort by taking the pressure off you to have all the answers.

Although a challenge might appear Everest-sized initially, the most effective strategy for scaling it is to deconstruct it into manageable steps. This approach allows you to understand the situation comprehensively, collaborate with your advisors, strategically sequence actions, and efficiently distribute tasks. So, while enlisting a trusted squad of problem solvers and shoring up company morale, you’re proving you’ve got the moves to waltz through complexity and emerge as a true trailblazer. Double down on dual roles While researchers have debunked the well-worn myth of women being inherently superior multitaskers, our default role often entails juggling multiple priorities, including working and taking care of the home. Add childcare into the equation, and things get even more complicated.

The toll of “double shifts” on working moms juggling household duties and childcare with full-time work has generally been taken for granted. The challenges are compounded for dual-career couples, single mothers, and women of color. In 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 65% of married couples with children had both parents employed, and 67.9% of mothers of young children (and 94.4% of fathers) participated in the labor force. While this statistical gap highlights the disproportionate burden working women bear, it also is evidence of the incredible dexterity with which we navigate the dual roles we inhabit to deliver value at work and beyond. Double down on those skills to get the edge in leadership positions.

Build a rock-solid foundation of confidence Finally, let’s talk about confidence. It’s an area where many women, including myself, have room for personal growth. Recent research reveals that there’s a substantial gender gap in self-promotion, with women systematically reporting less favorable assessments of their own past performance and potential future ability than equally performing men. How do we conquer the predisposition to disparage our wins? Practice, practice, practice. Confidence is like a muscle that can be trained and strengthened over time. Seek out opportunities to take on stretch assignments and prove to yourself and others that you have what it takes to succeed. Your confidence will grow with every achievement, propelling you further along your career path. Negotiating the glass cliff requires agility, resilience, determination and a support system that empowers women to climb the corporate ladder whether stakes are high, low or steady. Women in tech, in particular, are breaking barriers and paving the way for future leaders regardless of gender.