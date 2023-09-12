TKO Group stock price rises in NYSE debut: What to know about Endeavor’s WWE-UFC combo

Can a combination between WWE and UFC deliver a haymaker to the entertainment industry? Perhaps so—and now investors can place their bets, too.
TKO Group Holdings, a new company that includes both World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and UFC under its umbrella, started trading shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The new entity was formed after Endeavor Group Holdings closed its deal to combine WWE with UFC. Shares are trading under the “TKO” symbol, and the formation of TKO Group brings the UFC—considered to be the world’s top mixed-martial arts organization—and WWE together under one company, worth tens of billions of dollars.
Both Endeavor and WWE were publicly traded prior to the merger. Following the deal, Endeavor remains separately traded but will also hold a 51% controlling interest in TKO Group, with WWE shareholders getting 49%. Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, will also serve as CEO of TKO Group.
Shares of TKO started trading at $102 and rose to around $103.20 in late trading on Tuesday. That gives the company a valuation of roughly $21 billion.
“The creation of TKO marks an exciting new chapter for UFC and WWE as leaders in global sports and entertainment,” said Emanuel in a statement. Vince McMahon, the new executive chairman of TKO, and the well-known owner and executive chairman of WWE, said that the merger “is the culmination of a decades-long partnership between Endeavor and WWE across strategic initiatives including talent representation and media rights. Given our collaborative, trusted relationship and Endeavor’s incredible track record of success growing UFC, we believe WWE is optimally positioned for future growth and success as part of TKO.”
Though the world of professional wrestling may be past its heyday, McMahon—who’s been a central character (both in and out of the ring) in the WWE saga going back decades—has managed to maintain the WWE’s popularity, cementing his legacy within the entertainment space. Likewise, UFC has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception in the early 1990s and is reportedly raking in billions in revenue.
Longtime WWE personalities, such as former WWE star Triple H, who serves as WWE’s chief content officer and head of creative, said on X (previously known as Twitter) that the merger was “the most exciting time in our industry that I’ve ever been a part of.”