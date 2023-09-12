TKO Group stock price rises in NYSE debut: What to know about Endeavor’s WWE-UFC combo

Can a combination between WWE and UFC deliver a haymaker to the entertainment industry? Perhaps so—and now investors can place their bets, too.

TKO Group Holdings, a new company that includes both World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and UFC under its umbrella, started trading shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The new entity was formed after Endeavor Group Holdings closed its deal to combine WWE with UFC. Shares are trading under the “TKO” symbol, and the formation of TKO Group brings the UFC—considered to be the world’s top mixed-martial arts organization—and WWE together under one company, worth tens of billions of dollars.

Both Endeavor and WWE were publicly traded prior to the merger. Following the deal, Endeavor remains separately traded but will also hold a 51% controlling interest in TKO Group, with WWE shareholders getting 49%. Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, will also serve as CEO of TKO Group.

Shares of TKO started trading at $102 and rose to around $103.20 in late trading on Tuesday. That gives the company a valuation of roughly $21 billion.