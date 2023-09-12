OTC nasal decongestants really don’t work, says FDA in a blow to Big Pharma

On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel concluded that one of the key ingredients in many over-the-counter (OTC) decongestant medications doesn’t work.

The ingredient, phenylephrine, is used in medications like Sudafed PE, Sinex, and Benadryl Allergy Plus, which are all OTC pills. The FDA brought forth enough evidence to prove that the ingredient does little to relieve sinus congestion when taken orally. Phenylephrine is also used in some liquid and spray decongestants. That form of medication wasn’t part of the examination.

Fast Company has reached out to Benadryl and Sudafed for comment on the FDA’s conclusion, and will update this post if we hear back.

A unanimous vote by the FDA advisory panel determined that oral formulations of phenylephrine are ineffective, and as cold and flu season looms, the findings are sure to disrupt the market in a major way. That’s especially true because phenylephrine is the most popular oral decongestant in the United States. According to data presented on Monday by FDA officials, products containing the ingredient generated almost $1.8 billion in sales last year.