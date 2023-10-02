The age of expansion is here for women’s sports

BY Julia Herbst2 minute read

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is growing yet again. Just last month, it was announced that Boston would be the league’s newest franchise, with its first season in 2026. And its investors—like those behind the new Bay Area club announced earlier this year—will be paying a staggering $53 million in expansion fees for the privilege of joining the growing NWSL.

That’s a steep increase from the few million dollars that the Los Angeles and San Diego teams paid just a few years ago for the same opportunity. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand supply and demand,” said NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, onstage at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on September 21. Berman says that during the bid process, 84 interested firms signed NDAs, and the league received 24 formal expressions of interest, and that this competition has driven growth. “We did site visits and asked for last, best final and ended up selling two teams each for $53 million.” [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company] She was speaking on a panel on the rise of women’s sports, alongside Ally Financial chief marketing and PR officer Andrea Brimmer, and Togethxr cofounder and chief content officer Jessica Robertson, and legendary athlete and Togethxr cofounder Sue Bird. “If you are the best buyer and will pay the most value and are the right owner for the next franchise, then you’ll be standing at the end,” said Berman.

An obvious demand Berman pointed to the fact that both of 2022’s expansion teams—Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC—broke attendance records in their first season. “Of course the narrative in national media was like, ‘Oh, this is great, but it’s isolated,” she said. “Well, this year we’re seeing that the Washington Spirit has broken records. North Carolina has broken records; Louisville has broken records; Gotham has broken records.” Women’s basketball is also set for expansion. After years of consisting of 12 teams, the WNBA seems to be signaling the likelihood of two more teams joining the league, though it’s not yet clear where they will land. Bird said that the demand for more women’s sports should be apparent, despite outdated narratives about public interest in watching women’s sports. “I am . . . just feeling super tired about having to have the same conversation—feeling gaslit—[and] being told that we have no value as athletes, but then, going to a [New York] Liberty game a couple nights ago and there’s, 10-plus-thousands of people screaming and waving towels.”