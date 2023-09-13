‘Fake it till you make it’ is bad advice. Here’s how to grow beyond performative confidence and establish real gravitas

BY Lisa Sun9 minute read

Society is full of unwritten rules that hold women back. The system was not built by us, nor was it built for us, so we are still finding our way in the fight for our equal rights (work in progress), equal pay (still trying), and racial justice (eyes are opening). On top of all of this, it’s really hard to use our own individual voices in our daily lives. We still get hung up on what other people will think, hold back on asking for that raise or bank loan, stay silent when someone takes our idea or cuts us off or speaks over us, and doubt ourselves when we are given that promotion. And if we do get up the nerve, many of us still apologize for asking for what we deserve. If we can each master gravitas in our own lives, we have a chance to make a contribution to the collective.

For most of us, the word “gravitas” conjures up an outward presence; we think of world leaders and heads of companies as having it, mostly framed by patriarchal notions of what it means to be confident. What I’ve learned in thousands of conversations is that we feel genuinely confident when we value and deploy our strengths. Those strengths come in many forms, not just in a singular ideal. Much like how we can understand and appreciate differences in people’s personalities—how we relate to people, how we soak up information, how we make decisions, and how we organize our lives—I saw that the strengths that form the basis of self-confidence come in many forms. In dressing rooms, Zoom calls, boardrooms, and event ballrooms alike, I began to ask women a simple question: “What is your superpower—what are you the best at in the world?” as a way to have them articulate their strengths. Every time a woman answered this simple question, I could see the start of her journey toward gravitas, rooting her sense of self-worth in her strengths. Expanding the definition of gravitas creates space for all of us to own our power and get what we want in life. I have never been an advocate of slogans like “fake it until you make it” because there is a difference between performative confidence and real gravitas. Real gravitas is a deep-in-the-bones belief in yourself rooted in your strengths, so much so that you need to share it with the world, along with the ability to navigate anything that comes your way. Our external lives are mirrors of what is happening on the inside. Gravitas is not about pretending or putting on a smile. This is so much more than that. It’s about making the choice toward self-confidence and believing in your superpowers as the basis of that choice. By believing in your strengths and building on them, you will become the best version of yourself, with the ability to navigate whatever comes your way.

Susan is a longtime Gravitas customer who is adept with numbers and at the helm of the finance team at a major healthcare company. She had been there for a decade, yet she felt she wasn’t getting the recognition she deserved. While she is an intellectual to the core who takes care of her team in a soft-spoken style, her boss, the CEO, is highly extroverted; he commandeers a room with a charm offensive, which he honed as he rose up through the sales division. Susan’s scenario may sound familiar to you—it’s certainly not uncommon to have different work styles. But more important, her boss’s version of confidence was different from hers. His was swaggering and extroverted, and her style was quietly supportive, which can be an equally high-impact way to lead a team. As I thought through how Susan could best navigate her way within the parameters of her job, a light bulb went off for me that day: we have been living with a singular, reductive version of confidence. Her boss’s version of gravitas is what we as a society have defined it as for centuries—an outward self- assuredness that, as we’ll share in later chapters, is relevant for only some people and situations and excludes most of us. Susan’s struggle, similarly to what you may be experiencing in your work or personal life, was trying to fit into the mold of that singular definition of confidence. As I reflected on this aha moment, I began to see many recent events through a different lens. In 2013, Janet Yellen was nominated to be the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve System. While possibly one of the most qualified candidates for the role, she didn’t look or act like any of her predecessors. She had a steep climb to getting confirmed, one likely made steeper because she was soft-spoken. The pervasive view of gravitas did not stretch to include her. Although she went on to be confirmed—by the narrowest margin ever and as the first woman to hold the position—the perception of women in leadership roles hasn’t gotten much better in the decade since she took the helm.

Yellen and accomplished women like her still have an uphill battle because they don’t look and act like most of the people in the room. A few of us have been paying attention: McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace report of 2021 covers how female leadership blossomed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as the typically female traits of compassion and empathy were welcomed in companies working remotely worldwide, yet women are the ones who are experiencing the most burnout as we exit the worst of it. Those who step into the role of nurturer continue to be undervalued because traditionally, the workplace has not recognized giving as a form of confidence all its own. At least not yet. As pointed out in the 2013 landmark book The Athena Doctrine: How Women (and the Men Who Think Like Them) Will Rule the Future, which is based on a series of surveys, in-depth research, and interviews from around the world, social theorist John Gerzema and author Michael D’Antonio show that more feminine-leaning traits such as nurturing, cooperation, communication, and sharing are finally starting to be recognized for their significant value. So, let’s make room for more types of confidence beyond the sharpest- elbowed, loudest-voice-in-the-room style that has been the marker for leadership for so many years. We should not have to “fake it until we make it” and be performative about being confident. Let’s recognize all these other forms of confidence that have been undervalued for way too long, especially those more feminine strengths. Repeat after me: Confidence is a plural, not a single construct. Don’t take just my word for it—the very definition of confidence from the Oxford English Dictionary is: “a feeling of self-assurance arising from one’s appreciation of one’s own abilities or qualities.” No mention of performative swagger there. But a search for the word confidence or gravitas online yields hundreds of books on the subject; most, if not all, of them use a very narrow, old construct of the leadership ideal. I want to change that. I want to change this outmoded way of thinking into one with a more inclusive definition of confidence, one that we can use every day, in every situation. We need to expand the traditional views of competence—along with what is recognized and rewarded—to create room for everyone to have it. That’s where a lot of these confidence books are incomplete: they force us into a specific prototype without recognizing our unique gifts as a foundation. They tell us to speak up, be gregarious, get noticed—to perform.

I love Dale Carnegie—the dog-eared 99-cent copy of How to Win Friends and Influence People that my dad bought me at a garage sale changed my life. Growing up as a second-generation immigrant who started high school at 12 years old with parents who were not equipped to help me be social in the American landscape, it was up to Dale to do it. Since then, I’ve realized that Carnegie’s ideal of confidence is one-note. Smile, shake hands, remember people’s names—all are great fundamental techniques most commonly associated with a traditional definition of confidence. Yet these characteristics appear in only a small percentage of the population. But for centuries we have been told that this sociable form of confidence is the thing that we all need to have. Do we all really need to be leaders and performers? Nothing would get done if that were the case. I believe we can all be powerful in our own skin without being extroverted leaders; there are so many other qualities that can lead to confidence. For example, in Taiwan, where my parents are from, quiet stoicism, not attention-demanding bravado, is celebrated as a marker of confidence. Self-promotion and hubris are looked down upon. The strengths that Yellen and most other women possess—high achieving and self-effacing—are the same as those celebrated in the East (I am an anomaly in my own culture!). As an example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, introverts felt more successful at work because they did not need to play into the likability norms of a traditional office; their contributions could be more fairly evaluated, seen, and promoted without the office chit-chat that historically has defined belonging. In the same way that many of us look for happiness in all the wrong places, we’ve been taught to search for confidence in a room we can’t access. So, when someone tells you to be more confident or you read an Instagram post that says, “Be a boss lady today,” this may be a false ideal that may not come naturally to you. Yet if I tell you about a trait that makes you really special—that you are generous with your time or you execute a to-do list like no one else can—that is much more insightful and meaningful. Giving credit to other forms of confidence can help women feel relieved they don’t have to “be a boss” in the traditional sense. Feel free to scroll past all those Instagram posts that command you to “RISE & SPARKLE” or “HUSTLE LIKE A BOSS, LIVE LIKE A QUEEN.” Those are one-note, and there are so many other forms of confidence that we can celebrate—especially those that are more aligned with who we really are.