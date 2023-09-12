TikTok Shop’s big bet on ecommerce launches in the U.S.

After months of testing, TikTok is fully launching its ecommerce product in the U.S. in an effort to translate the app’s cultural relevance among young consumers to sales.

The company said Tuesday that its shopping wing, called TikTok Shop, will include several features such as a “Shop Tab,” a marketplace its been testing on the app since August; affiliate videos in user’s feed that allow creators to earn commissions from products; as well as a logistics arm called Fulfilled by TikTok that stores and ships products for merchants.

TikTok, which has 150 million users in the U.S., said in its announcement that it will continue to offer live shopping, which is big in Asia but hasn’t picked up steam among U.S. shoppers. Earlier this year, Meta-owned Instagram removed a live shopping feature from its app.

ByteDance, the Beijing company that owns TikTok, already runs a thriving social media marketplace on Douyin, its twin video app for the Chinese market.