No matter the outcome, the DOJ’s Google trial is only the beginning

In opening arguments in a highly anticipated antitrust trial Tuesday, a lawyer for the Department of Justice accused Google of “weaponizing” its contracts with Apple in order to make Google the default search engine on Apple devices, thereby locking out potential competitors in violation of antitrust law. Google, in turn, is arguing that it has “competed on the merits,” winning its privileged placement on these devices with the quality of its products.

The dueling statements provided the first look at how the DOJ’s long-awaited antitrust case against the search giant will play out over the course of the next 10 weeks. On its face, the case centers on whether Google has illegally stifled competition in search through its contracts with phone manufacturers like Apple. But as the first major tech antitrust trial of this internet age, it is also just the beginning of a much broader reckoning not just for Google, but for all the winners of the last generation of technological transformations.

The antitrust scrutiny being heaped on Google is part of a long tradition in tech. It happened for telephones, when a Department of Justice lawsuit ended with AT&T’s monopoly being broken up into a series of regional players. It happened for computers when IBM spent 13 long years fighting a DOJ antitrust suit, once referred to as “the antitrust division’s Vietnam.” It happened for the early web when the DOJ accused Microsoft of boxing out browsers like Netscape by bundling its own product, Internet Explorer, with its operating system.

These cases all came to different ends: AT&T lost. The IBM case was eventually dropped; and, after initially losing in court, Microsoft’s ordeal ended in a settlement. But all of them had lasting effects on these companies and the industries surrounding them.