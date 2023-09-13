Green jobs are hiring: Here’s how to get the skills you need

There are a little more than seven years left for the world to cut carbon emissions in half to avoid the worst impacts of climate change—and only a few decades to decarbonize the entire economy, from energy to agriculture. The massive scale of the transformation means that essentially every job is about to become a climate job, whether you’re an architect or a project manager.

The demand for “green” skills is starting to quickly outpace available talent: A recent LinkedIn report found that the number of job postings requiring at least one sustainability-related skill grew 22.4% between 2022 and 2023, while only one in eight workers currently has those skills. People who have green skills are more likely to be hired faster.

The fastest-growing green skill in the U.S., according to LinkedIn’s data on its member profiles, is climate accounting, which grew 240% year-over-year. (Related areas like carbon credits, carbon emissions, and energy audits aren’t far behind on the list.) That’s not surprising, as companies scramble to figure out how to measure and report their emissions and make credible plans to reduce them. Even if you’re not planning to change jobs right now, it’s increasingly likely that you’ll need to pick up new climate skills for your existing job. Here’s where to start.

Take a class

Terra.do, one online platform, was designed to help people quickly shift into climate work or gain specific climate-related skills for their current roles. “It started out of my own personal frustration trying to make the transition,” says Anshuman Bapna, a tech entrepreneur who previously worked at companies like Google. He saw a lack of structured tools to help, at a time when the scale of the challenge means that everyone needs to understand the basics of climate science and potential solutions.