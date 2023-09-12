Libya flooding: How to help victims after Storm Daniel leaves thousands missing

Just days after a catastrophic earthquake toppled buildings and left thousands dead in Morocco, there is another natural disaster in the Mediterranean region. This time it’s unprecedented flooding in Libya, caused as a result of Mediterranean Storm Daniel.

Storm Daniel hit eastern Libya on September 10, causing flash flooding in the region. But the worst hit was the port city of Derna, home to about 90,000 people. As the Associated Press reports, the heavy rainfall and flood waters caused local dams to burst, sending a torrent of water through much of the city. Up to 2,300 people are reported to have lost their lives, with another 10,000 missing.

The United Nations and nongovernmental relief organizations have pledged their support to help with relief efforts. While the crisis is still unfolding, here are a few ways you can help with flooding relief efforts:

International Rescue Committee : The IRC is accepting donations to help with critical services for flood victims. More info here.

: The IRC is accepting donations to help with critical services for flood victims. More info here. UNICEF has set up a campaign. The group is on the ground providing relief for families and children. More info here.

has set up a campaign. The group is on the ground providing relief for families and children. More info here. Libya In the U.K.: This organization has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help those affected by the flooding. Funds will be used to help obtain provisions including food, non-food items, and emergency shelter.

This organization has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help those affected by the flooding. Funds will be used to help obtain provisions including food, non-food items, and emergency shelter. Storm Daniel Libya: This is another GoFundMe fund. Funds will be donated to the Libyan Red Crescent and Boy Scout organizations that are active in the region to aid those displaced by the storms.

This is another GoFundMe fund. Funds will be donated to the Libyan Red Crescent and Boy Scout organizations that are active in the region to aid those displaced by the storms. International Medical Corps: The first-responder organization accepts donations on a one-time or recurring basis. Funds will help the International Medical Corps to provide Libyans with immediate needs such as shelter, water, mobile health services, and sanitation.

The first-responder organization accepts donations on a one-time or recurring basis. Funds will help the International Medical Corps to provide Libyans with immediate needs such as shelter, water, mobile health services, and sanitation. The Red Cross: The International Committee of the Red Cross has long been active in Libya. You can donate to the Red Cross here.

This list is being updated as new information comes in and additional organizations announce their support efforts.