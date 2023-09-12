Apple iPhone 15 ‘Wonderlust’ event: What to expect and how to watch

Today Apple is holding its “Wonderlust” event. The event will see Apple reveal the new 2023 iPhone lineup as well as some other goodies. Here are all the products Apple is expected to unveil:

The iPhone 15 series: This includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The entire iPhone 15 series is expected to do away with the Lightning port and will have a USB-C port instead.

This includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The entire iPhone 15 series is expected to do away with the Lightning port and will have a USB-C port instead. Apple Watch Series 9: The next iteration of the Apple Watch is rumored to look the same as the current model; however, it’s supposed to have an improved heart rate sensor and a faster CPU.

The next iteration of the Apple Watch is rumored to look the same as the current model; however, it’s supposed to have an improved heart rate sensor and a faster CPU. Apple Watch Ultra 2: This year the Apple Watch Ultra is expected to come in a new black color and it will also have an improved heart rate sensor and faster CPU just like the regular model.

This year the Apple Watch Ultra is expected to come in a new black color and it will also have an improved heart rate sensor and faster CPU just like the regular model. New AirPods Pro: The actual AirPods Pro earbuds aren’t expected to see an upgrade, but Apple is expected to replace the current case, which has a Lightning connector, with a USB-C case to match the new USB-C iPhones.

The actual AirPods Pro earbuds aren’t expected to see an upgrade, but Apple is expected to replace the current case, which has a Lightning connector, with a USB-C case to match the new USB-C iPhones. iOS 17: Apple is expected to announce the release date for the iPhone’s new operating system as well.

Apple’s iPhone 15 “Wonderlust” event kicks off today, Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST. Here’s how you can watch the event:

On Apple.com: Head over to Apple’s Events website to watch the event. This option will work in any browser on Mac or PC.

Head over to Apple’s Events website to watch the event. This option will work in any browser on Mac or PC. On YouTube: You can also watch the event on Apple’s official YouTube channel here. Again, you can watch the event in any browser, or you can also watch it in the YouTube app on any of your devices.

You can also watch the event on Apple’s official YouTube channel here. Again, you can watch the event in any browser, or you can also watch it in the YouTube app on any of your devices. In the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV: Open the TV app on any of your Apple devices to watch the Wonderlust event right there.

Finally, you can also watch the iPhone 15 launch event right on this page. We’ve embedded the YouTube stream below.