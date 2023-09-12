We’ve lost an icon of the size inclusivity movement

Waldman made the case that wanting properly fitting, well-made garments was not frivolous; it was a matter of dignity. Like two-thirds of American women, Waldman wore clothes that were larger than size 14, and she consistently struggled to find high-quality clothing designed for her frame. For decades, designers had idealized thin bodies and many refused to make clothes for larger women. As a result, many women were relegated to shopping from a smattering of mass-market brands that made poorly designed clothes from low-quality materials.

Waldman wasn’t interested in griping. Instead, she saw an injustice that affected millions of women and a systemic problem that needed to be corrected. In 2014—after a fulfilling career as a journalist and marketing executive who had lived in Japan, Paris, and Russia—Waldman decided to tackle the issue herself. She launched Universal Standard with her best friend, Polina Veksler, and designed the brand’s first collections, which consisted of elegant garments like pencil skirts and asymmetrical dresses, all painstakingly cut to look good on every body type. At first, the founders struggled to find factories willing to make clothes across a large size range, but eventually, Universal Standard was the first company in the world to make every single garment from size 00 to 40.