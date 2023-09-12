We’ve lost an icon of the size inclusivity movement

Fashion has lost a visionary designer and a fierce advocate for radical inclusivity. Alexandra Waldman, cofounder of the size-inclusive brand, Universal Standard, passed away on September 8 after a hard-fought, private battle with cancer.
Waldman made the case that wanting properly fitting, well-made garments was not frivolous; it was a matter of dignity. Like two-thirds of American women, Waldman wore clothes that were larger than size 14, and she consistently struggled to find high-quality clothing designed for her frame. For decades, designers had idealized thin bodies and many refused to make clothes for larger women. As a result, many women were relegated to shopping from a smattering of mass-market brands that made poorly designed clothes from low-quality materials.
Related: Universal Standard revolutionized plus size fashion—now, it wants to end it
Waldman wasn’t interested in griping. Instead, she saw an injustice that affected millions of women and a systemic problem that needed to be corrected. In 2014—after a fulfilling career as a journalist and marketing executive who had lived in Japan, Paris, and Russia—Waldman decided to tackle the issue herself. She launched Universal Standard with her best friend, Polina Veksler, and designed the brand’s first collections, which consisted of elegant garments like pencil skirts and asymmetrical dresses, all painstakingly cut to look good on every body type. At first, the founders struggled to find factories willing to make clothes across a large size range, but eventually, Universal Standard was the first company in the world to make every single garment from size 00 to 40.
In doing so, the brand transformed the fashion industry. Waldman became a leading voice in the size inclusivity movement, paving the way for everyone from Christian Siriano to Gap in advocating for body inclusivity. Slowly, larger models began appearing on the covers of glossy magazines and at runway shows. And while there’s still a long way to go, Waldman’s efforts are bearing fruit.
Waldman was a visionary who set out to change what she felt was unfair about the world. But while I will remember her creativity and fearlessness, it is her warmth and humor that will stick with me. I first got to know her in 2018 as I reported about the early days of Universal Standard and had the pleasure of meeting her several more times in the years that followed. At fashion events, which can sometimes feel intimidating, I always gravitated toward her. Waldman was unapologetically herself—which created a safe space for those around her to speak their minds and feel confident in their bodies. I will miss her.