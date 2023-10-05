How Bandcamp makes more money than Spotify

In the mid-2000s, amid declining revenues from slumping CD sales, the music industry was offered two possible futures. The first was created in 2006 by Daniel Ek, whose new product, Spotify, streamed music from the cloud instantly, as if the music had already been downloaded directly on your device. Users could pay a subscription price—today it’s $10.99—and listen to as much music as they wanted.

The second came courtesy of Radiohead with the release of its album, In Rainbows, in 2007. Listeners could pay what they felt was a reasonable amount (the average was $5) to download the album, or they could purchase the physical album as a richly designed disc box including an LP, a bonus CD, and an art book—for $80. Ethan Diamond, an entrepreneur who had created an email platform called Oddpost that got absorbed into Yahoo Mail, turned this model into Bandcamp in 2008, a platform where artists would set their own prices and offer a variety of digital and physical goods, and the company would take a 10% to 15% cut of the sales.

Today, one of these companies commands a market cap of more than $26 billion and its app is probably on your phone right now. The other, despite becoming the world’s largest seller of independent music, may evoke little more than vague familiarity. But within this discrepancy lies a paradox: Bandcamp, as comparatively threadbare as it may seem, with about $20 million in net revenue in 2022, is almost certainly profitable—based on the fact that the company has stayed lean and taken on no new funding since 2010. (Bandcamp, which was acquired by Epic Games last year, is now being sold to Songtradr). Spotify, a platform with a mind-bendingly complex bricolage of machine-learning algorithms wrapped in a state-of-the-art UX, has been in the red for 14 of the past 19 quarters since it went public in 2018, and it has not posted a positive quarter since September 2021.

In the recent, yet now bygone, days of low-interest rates and growth obsession, Spotify’s lack of profitability was less concerning to the company—fashionable, even. But in an economic environment that’s led recently to bank runs and mass layoffs across the tech industry, it’s worth pondering what success really looks like.