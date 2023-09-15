How to write a script for job interviews that will win over your interviewer

BY Judith Humphrey3 minute read

Interviews can be nerve-racking. You never know what’s going to happen. You could have an interviewer who pummels you with questions, or one who simply lets you talk. Sometimes you don’t even know what format the conversation will take. You might have a panel interviewing you, or five people consecutively.

How can you get ready for these different situations so you come across with poise and persuasiveness? The answer is preparation. This doesn’t mean memorizing every word you’re going to deliver, but if you want to be “on” in an interview, you’ll need to prepare to be spontaneous. That means crafting a narrative that gives you a structure you can follow. You won’t necessarily use the very words you write down. In fact, you may just craft your lines as bullet points. But preparing a script will guide you in the conversation and enable you to sell yourself successfully. There are five components of a successful interview script:

1. YOUR OPENING If you’re with your boss and are eyeing a promotion, your opening might be “I appreciate this meeting and the opportunity to raise something that’s been on my mind for some time: advancing in my career.” This wording frames the whole discussion and establishes a positive tone. Without preparation, you might begin “um,” “ah, there’s something I want to talk about” and then fall prey to negatives: “I’ve been feeling that my career is on hold.” To avoid messing up the opening, write out in full sentences or bullet points how you want to begin. Internalize that opening narrative so it’s in your head. 2. YOUR MESSAGE It’s critical to develop a strong, clear message. This is the main idea you want to leave with your interviewer. It’s your sales pitch, boiled down.

If you’re applying for a specific job, your message might be a statement about why you are excited about, or fully qualified for, the role. Your message might be: “I’m confident I can provide the leadership required in this role.” Or: “I believe my experience has made me the right person for this job.” Or: “The fit is perfect.” Memorize your message. It will be the key to your interview success. 3. PROOF POINTS Next you will develop your message with supporting points.

Here’s where you provide the two to four reasons that support your argument. If your message is that the role you’re applying for builds on your skills and interests, provide three or four reasons for saying that. If there are several reasons why you are ready for this role, present them. You can also use chronological points that show how in each successive role you’ve had, you were building the skills needed for this new assignment. Why write these proof points out in advance? You simply won’t be able to think of them on the spot, and you may fumble with statements that don’t support your message. When you create your proof points, make sure to number them, and when you deliver them, say “the first reason,” and “the second reason” and so forth. That way your interviewer will hear the arguments clearly and will understand why you believe you’re the one for the role.

4. ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS You’re also going to want to prepare for the interview by writing out the answers to any question you’re likely to be asked. Your answers all should relate back to your message and proof points. If you think out your response to typical questions, you’ll incorporate your material that way. I have worked with job candidates who aced their interviews because they took time to think of the 25 to 30 questions they might be asked and sketched in answers to them. You’ll find directions for creating your answers, as well as your overall script, in my new book, The Job Seeker’s Script. Check out the chapters on “Preparing for Q&A,” “Mastering the Most Common Questions,” and “Being Quick with Quirky Questions.” Don’t worry about precisely memorizing the answers you create. But do learn them, practice them out loud, and follow their flow in the interview.