Can Pinterest CEO Bill Ready make the social app your happy place?

I’ve logged on to the site, as I often have since buying my house, in search of furniture. Pinterest’s recommendation systems have risen to the challenge, accurately clocking my recent saves of rugs and nightstands as signs I might be looking to furnish a bedroom.

Pinterest, though, wants to go beyond showing me more of the same. It wants to inspire, as CEO Bill Ready tells me in a recent conversation. The platform pushes me to consider not only fabric swatches but also outfits and travel destinations and other things I might like, for as long as I feel like scrolling. On this day, interspersed among the bed frames and side tables, the feed also served up churro cheesecake bars, lemon ricotta pasta, and something called Thai spaghetti salad.

Now I’m browsing recipes, each click sending positive reinforcement to the artificial intelligence systems the company is counting on to usher it into a new era. A few minutes later, my stomach starts to growl. I feel inspired . . . to order DoorDash. Furnishing my bedroom will have to wait.