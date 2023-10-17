Nuclear power could be the cornerstone of a clean-energy future—but it needs better branding

Chernobyl and Three Mile Island still loom large in public consciousness, and the only nuclear plant worker most Americans can name is Homer Simpson.

But nuclear is increasingly seen as a key clean energy source. In 2022, it accounted for 47% of U.S. carbon-free energy, and new Pew Research data shows that 57% of Americans favor opening additional nuclear plants.

[Concept and design: Jones Knowles Ritchie]

Fast Company asked agency Jones Knowles Ritchie to give nuclear energy a brand identity that frames it for the future. The result is Neo, whose name signals a new perspective on nuclear. The logo’s doubled o’s evoke the atomic splitting that fuels nuclear reactors.