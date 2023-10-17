Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Agency Jones Knowles Ritchie reimagines nuclear energy.

Nuclear power could be the cornerstone of a clean-energy future—but it needs better branding

Jones Knowles Ritchie has created many notable brand moments in its 33-year history. Recently, it helped shape branding for icons like Burger King, Fanta, Nordstrom Rack, and Magnolia Bakery.
Nuclear Energy
BEFORE
Source images: [Concept and design: Jones Knowles Ritchie; Source images: phaisarnwong2517/Adobe Stock (car charger); Jeff Wasserman/Stocksy (kale);
Paopano/Adobe Stock (Mars rover); Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR, lightbulb); Justus Menke/Unsplash (tomato)]

BY David Salazar

Nuclear energy has long had a perception problem.

Chernobyl and Three Mile Island still loom large in public consciousness, and the only nuclear plant worker most Americans can name is Homer Simpson.

But nuclear is increasingly seen as a key clean energy source. In 2022, it accounted for 47% of U.S. carbon-free energy, and new Pew Research data shows that 57% of Americans favor opening additional nuclear plants.

[Concept and design: Jones Knowles Ritchie]

Fast Company asked agency Jones Knowles Ritchie to give nuclear energy a brand identity that frames it for the future. The result is Neo, whose name signals a new perspective on nuclear. The logo’s doubled o’s evoke the atomic splitting that fuels nuclear reactors.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement
[Concept and design: Jones Knowles Ritchie; Stocksy, VISUALSPECTRUM (girl running)]

It’s a framing that “positions nuclear energy as a fresh yet familiar solution to our energy needs,” according to Jason Little, Jones Knowles Ritchie’s executive creative director, North America. By pairing the logo with forward-looking messaging, “We can emphasize the possibilities that arise from this new perspective,” Little says.

[Concept and design: Jones Knowles Ritchie; Adobe Stock, Paopano (Mars rover); Adobe Stock, phaisarnwong2517 (car charger); Unsplash, Justus Menke (tomato)]

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Salazar is an associate editor at Fast Company, where his work focuses on healthcare innovation, the music and entertainment industries, and synthetic media. He also helps direct Fast Company’s Brands That Matter program More

Explore Topics