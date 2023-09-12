Psychologists have figured out why your controlling boss makes you second-guess yourself at work

Whom we work for may impact how we react to fake news. In a new paper published in Scientific Reports, researchers studied 501 employees in Australia, Canada, the U.K., and the United States who identified their boss in one of three ways:

Paternalistic (allows for disagreement with their opinion as long as the rules are followed)

(allows for disagreement with their opinion as long as the rules are followed) Authoritarian (does not allow for disagreement with their opinion)

(does not allow for disagreement with their opinion) Autonomous (encourages people who disagree with them to express themselves fully)

The participants were then given a selection of politically neutral headlines and asked to rate their accuracy as well as how much they’d openly agree with their boss on each headline if their boss sent them the story. The researchers found that employees with authoritarian bosses were more likely to believe in fake news than employees with paternalistic leaders, while employees with autonomous leaders were least likely to believe in fake news.

“If our reasoning is correct that the more leaders exert power over their subordinates, the more those subordinates agree with fake news even when they know it is untrue, then this social influence will likely create pluralistic ignorance of other’s skepticism. . . . People may know that what the leader is saying is wrong but think that they are the only one who thinks this way,” the researchers wrote.

They went on to suggest that power dynamics play a bigger role than previously thought when it comes to agreeing with misinformation. The study was led by researchers at Ohio State University,