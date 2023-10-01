How to make workplaces more inclusive for people with invisible disabilities

BY Yolanda Slan4 minute read

The conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has gained significant momentum in recent years, often with a focus on identities related to race, gender, and sexuality. While these discussions are essential and have led to positive changes in the workplace, it’s crucial not to overlook another vital aspect of diversity: disabilities. As we recognize National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, it’s time to shed light on a significant aspect of disability that often goes unnoticed—the world of invisible disabilities.

Inclusivity in the workplace has come a long way, and many companies have recognized the value of promoting diverse teams and fostering a sense of belonging for all employees. However, as some organizations decide to eliminate Chief Diversity Officers’ roles, we must remain cautious not to alienate employees. It is crucial to ensure that their needs are still met. This is not only because it’s the right thing to do but also because there are legal implications, especially regarding potential discrimination related to disability status. The Unseen Side of Disability Disability status is often considered when shaping workplace policies, but too often, these policies focus primarily on physical disabilities. While accessible buildings, adaptive technology, and workspace accommodations are essential in maintaining an inclusive workplace, true inclusivity requires us to go beyond adapting only to the disabilities we see. Numerous disabilities are not immediately apparent, such as diabetes, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease, chronic pain, and visual or auditory disabilities, which can significantly impact how people work. Individuals with these conditions often require additional accommodations to thrive in their roles. Moreover, we must recognize and destigmatize learning and developmental disabilities that affect social interactions and communication styles, such as autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, mental illness, and other social disabilities. As both an HR leader and someone who lives with a developmental disability, I can personally attest to the challenges we face in the workplace. Our unique communication styles can be misunderstood, and we may be perceived as too direct, unsociable, or in some cases, even unprofessional.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Many of us with learning or developmental disabilities struggle with social interactions or compulsory gatherings, leading to anxiety and discomfort. We may need to make excuses for not staying long at work events or choosing to sit apart to alleviate the anxiety of close proximity. Unfortunately, this can lead to us being seen as aloof or unapproachable when, in truth, we struggle with many social cues others rely on. The isolation we often feel is exacerbated when the work environment fails to educate other employees on interacting with us and making us feel welcomed and valued rather than different. Over the years that I have worked on adapting to what is considered “normal,” most people do not even realize I have a disability. However, stigma remains a significant concern, especially for non-physical disabilities, which are so unique to the individual that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. For example, accommodations for a full-time wheelchair user can be straightforward. However, accommodating someone with chronic pain who experiences fatigue and only sometimes use a mobility aid is much less so. The spectrum of limitations varies from person to person, making it essential to treat each individual and their needs with the understanding and empathy they deserve. One of the main challenges faced by individuals with unseen disabilities is the reluctance to disclose their condition at work. Research shows that a staggering 88% of employees with invisible disabilities choose not to reveal them to avoid stigma and discrimination. This fear of being judged or misunderstood can lead to further isolation, resulting in lower morale and reduced productivity. We must create an environment that encourages employees to feel comfortable seeking the accommodations they need without fear of repercussions.