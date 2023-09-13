Want to stop craving your phone? Try this radically counterintuitive approach

I’ve tried—really tried—to limit my own screen time. I’ve designed temptation-free spaces, silenced all notifications, gone grayscale, and imposed upon myself screen time limits fit for an unruly child.
But each new hack delivers a paradoxical result: More, not less, craving for the glowing glass rectangle in the palm of my hand.
Desperate, after years of these failed efforts, I decided to try something radical. What if I just gave up on limits? I wondered. What if I allowed myself to gorge for several days on a digital buffet of distraction, spending as much time as possible, on screens, on purpose?
This strange technique has a long history. The Tantric tradition of Buddhism, for instance, uses intentional indulgence as a way to burn through the destructive elements of our cravings for things like drinking and sex.
But could this work on my screens? I was about to find out.
I set aside three days and warned my wife and daughter, “I’m not going to be available for family games and conversation. I’m going to spend as much time as possible on my screens.”
After years of impressing upon her the dangers of screen time, my bewildered eleven-year-old looked at me like a lunatic. “Daddy,” she said, “are you okay?”