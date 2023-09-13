Want to stop craving your phone? Try this radically counterintuitive approach

I’ve tried—really tried—to limit my own screen time . I’ve designed temptation-free spaces, silenced all notifications, gone grayscale, and imposed upon myself screen time limits fit for an unruly child.

But each new hack delivers a paradoxical result: More, not less, craving for the glowing glass rectangle in the palm of my hand.

Desperate, after years of these failed efforts, I decided to try something radical. What if I just gave up on limits? I wondered. What if I allowed myself to gorge for several days on a digital buffet of distraction, spending as much time as possible, on screens, on purpose?

This strange technique has a long history. The Tantric tradition of Buddhism, for instance, uses intentional indulgence as a way to burn through the destructive elements of our cravings for things like drinking and sex.