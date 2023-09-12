Lyft wants more women and nonbinary drivers (and Lyft riders want that, too)

BY Nate Berg3 minute read

Using a ridesharing app has always felt a bit like a blind date. Neither the rider nor the driver really knows who the other is going to be; they just know that they’re going to be together for a while, and hopefully it doesn’t get weird.

The ridesharing company, Lyft, is hoping to eliminate some of that blind-date mystery with a new feature aimed at women and nonbinary drivers and riders. Women+ Connect is an opt-in feature launching on the Lyft app that will increase the likelihood that women and nonbinary drivers get matched with women and nonbinary riders. It’s an effort to improve comfort and inclusivity for both drivers and riders, and also to help Lyft bring more non-male drivers into the fold. According to the company, women make up about half of its riders but only 23% of its drivers. [Image: Lyft] For years, the company has heard from drivers that this mismatch has either held them back from using the app or caused them concern when they did. “If they had the opportunity to match with more women riders they would be much more likely to consider driving for rideshare, or if they already drive with us they would drive more,” says Audrey Liu, Lyft’s executive vice president and head of design. “It’s also a highly requested feature from our riders.” Women+ Connect aims to rethink how rideshare systems work, tapping into self-reported information to give drivers and riders a bit more control over the inherent blind-date reality of using Lyft. It’s about more than an awkward few minutes in a car. Safety concerns are rampant in the ridesharing world, particularly among solo women riders and women drivers. Assaults and harassment have been known to occur, and some have argued that ridesharing companies like Lyft and Uber have not done enough to protect drivers and riders. Women+ Connect is a step in that direction.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Lyft has been thinking about gender-related issues for a while. It launched a preferred pronoun feature in 2019, enabling riders to self-identify on the app using a range of pronoun choices. The feature is optional, and the company has never required riders to share gender information. Women+ Connect is a more proactive effort to make sharing this information useful. [Photo: Lyft] The feature is launching in only a select few pilot cities: San Francisco, San Diego, San Jose, Phoenix, and Chicago. Liu says these cities were selected by looking at the ratio of non-male riders and drivers, and also because they are in states that include gender information on driver’s licenses. Lyft requires drivers on the platform to submit their driver’s licenses, so some of this information is already accessible to the company. Signing up for Women+ Connect also requires drivers to self-certify that they identify as women or nonbinary. Liu notes that the feature is not a way for drivers to totally cut out any potential male riders from popping up in their ride queue. “It is not a guarantee. It is a preference. And that is simply because we wanted to strike a balance of creating a feature that would give them more confidence while also not taking away earning opportunities,” she says.