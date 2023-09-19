There are the three Rs that consistently keep me from getting real work done each day: research (on the web), replying (to email), and records (of meetings).
Luckily, it’s 2023 and artificial intelligence is white–hot right now. That means there’s no shortage of inexpensive or free AI tools available to help offload such dreary minutiae.
Here are three very powerful services worth considering if you’d like to get more work done each day.
Let Sanebox deal with your email
There’s no productivity vampire quite like dealing with email. Thankfully, Sanebox can handle most of the grunt work for you.
Compatible with any email service, Sanebox keeps an AI eye out for important messages and keeps them in your inbox.
Everything else goes into a new “SaneLater” folder that you can check periodically. If something important get shuttled into said folder, simply move the message to your inbox and Sanebox will make sure to treat it as important next time.
You can also save email storage space by offloading attachments to cloud storage services, clear out old unnecessary email automatically, and easily unsubscribe to mailing lists you no longer want to be on.